‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ is a delightful musical about sisterhood and girl power

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” takes audiences on a nostalgic journey back to the 1950s and 1960s, celebrating the music and culture of the era. Known for its catchy songs, vibrant costumes and performances, charming depiction of the past and comedic elements, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” celebrates the enduring power of friendship and music.

Written by Roger Bean in 1999, the smash off-Broadway hit pays homage to the “cheesy” song leaders of the ’50s and ’60s. After a successful debut in Cape Town and Paternoster, this musical extravaganza is set to delight Joburg audiences, at the Theatre on the Square, Sandton, from September 5 until September 9. With Emma Amber as the director and Angelica Hattingh as the choreographer, “The Marvelous Wonderettes”, promises a dynamic and engaging experience for theatregoers.

“It’s the end of winter. Let’s bring on the happiness. Let’s bring on the joy. Let’s get people out of their beds to watch some happy theatre,” says Amber. “The show is beautiful. It’s filled with colour. And that is what you see as soon as we come on stage, it’s just an explosion of colour. “The girls travel back in time and get taken to their senior prom. It’s literally stepping into a time machine. I mean, it’s beehive hairstyles, corner a-line skirts, so we come back in our go-go boots. It’s nostalgic. It’s fun.”

Jo-Mari Malan, Angelica Hattingh, Emma Amber and Noluthando Dlamini, in ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’. Picture: Aurora Still The story of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” revolves around four high school friends: Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy. With their charismatic charm and mesmerising voices, these talented performers use pop over 30 timeless classics from the ’50s and ’60s, including hits like “Lollipop,” “Stupid Cupid”, “Dream Lover” and “Respect” to tell their story. Friendship is definitely a huge theme in this show. In Act One, the four ladies are 18 years old. It’s in the ’50s and they’re about to graduate (from) high school.

The boys’ singing group was initially chosen to perform at the high school prom, but due to the lead boy’s misbehaviour, the group was unable to fulfil their role. This unexpected turn of events sets the stage for the girls to step in as the replacement. Jo-Mari Malan, Emma Amber and Noluthando Dlamini in 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'. Picture: Aurora Still “It was the typical ’50s and the boys were asked first and the girls were a back-up or second option.

“The girls are very excited because this is their moment to shine. And it’s also why they’re actually not very prepared because they were only given a few days to kind of pull it together, which led to some hilarious mishaps and moments of disorganisation. “Then in Act 2, it’s lovely because they come back 10 years later. And now instead of being 18, they are 28. “Instead of being in the ’50s, they are there in the ’60s. It’s now 1968 instead of 1958.

“They’re 28 years old and you see how these ladies have developed over the years. “One of them comes back pregnant. One is going through rocky times in her marriage. One has suffered a little bit of loss. “Have they remained friends over the past 10 years? Have they grown apart?

“They use this time to reconnect because they’re singing at their 10-year reunion,” says Amber. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is light-hearted, comedic and fun, with a touch of audience participation, making it an enjoyable and interactive experience for theatregoers. Tickets to “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are available at Computicket for R200.

Elma Potgieter and Justin Strydom. Picture: Rina Coetzee ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW “Dinner for One” Where: Atterbury Theatre, Pretoria. When: August 31 to September 1.

“Dinner for One,” also known as “The 90th Birthday,” is a comedy sketch that has gained popularity and cult status in Germany, particularly as a New Year’s tradition on television. Filmed in 1963 in Hamburg, Germany, this slapstick comedy sketch has become a beloved classic. The show is set in a grand British mansion and revolves around Miss Sophie, a 90-year-old woman who is the last surviving member of her family.

She decides to celebrate her birthday with a dinner party, but all her intended guests have passed away. Despite this, Miss Sophie insists that the dinner proceed as planned, with places set for each of her deceased friends. The central character, James, is Miss Sophie’s butler. He finds himself in a comical predicament as he is expected to play the roles of all the deceased guests at the dinner table. This involves imitating their voices, mannerisms and even consuming their drinks during each course of the meal.