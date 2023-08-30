The Mommy Club: Nunurai’s friend drags Omuhle, Mrs Mops and Her Majesty all at once

“The Mommy Club” is one of the hottest reality shows in Africa. Airing on Showmax, it follows the lives of mothers doing the most for themselves.

At first, we thought the show would be about the ladies navigating motherhood but instead it follows their drama and I guess we’ll just have to take it. In a recent episode, Nunurai, hosted the girls in her house for dinner to discuss her flower business but things turned sour between her and Omuhle again. They tried to speak about the incident when Nunurai asked Omuhle about who her baby daddy is, and the former “Uzalo“ actress didn’t take it well.

She ended up arguing with Nunurai and said she was from a country (Zimbabwe) with no satellite. At Nunurai’s dinner, her friend Verna asked Omuhle what she meant by that comment, and all hell broke loose again. Omuhle called Verna “ghetto”, and there was clearly a division among the ladies.

Mrs Mops and Her Majesty took Omuhle’s side, Tshego was neutral while Ratile just watched everything unfold. Eventually, Omuhle and her friends left and when they got to the car, they called Nunurai a “python with braces and a long ass face”. Nunurai saw the clip when she watched the show. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond and said: “But those women coming for my braces when there is someone among them with extremely f*cked up teeth is mad business.”

Her friend, Verna, took it further on Instagram when she went for their looks, the same way they went for her friend’s looks. She wrote: “Ladies, you are lucky you insulted us on your way out. Mrs Mops, talking of Nunurai’s braces whilst your face is swollen with fillers, I will pop those fillers with my ghetto nails, try me. “You should go bully your fat old husband you cheat on and is ashamed of. Her Majesty, talking of bleaching, she drank a bottle of bleach to get light, and instead, it f@cked her intestines.

“Now, she disgusts people on dining tables, vomiting. They better advise Omuhle, queen of Facetune, to stop using cheap bleaching creams, which gave her horrifying stretch marks. It’s better to have braces than have Omuhle’s teeth…ncxaaaa.” A screenshot of Verna’s comment. Social media has been divided, with some saying Nunurai is a mean girl while others are on her side. Below are reactions from people who follow the show and its drama.