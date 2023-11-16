The Samas kicks off the music-filled weekend in Jozi

The countdown to December has begun, and as we gear up for the festivities, here are some exciting events to get you in the mood. Music is top of the agenda in Gauteng this weekend as the 29th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) kicks things off.

The musical extravaganza was hit by challenges as the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) department initially pulled the plug on the event that was supposed to happen in Durban. But the the 2023 edition of the Samas is finally back on after Africa Fest partnered with the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA). The event, which is one of biggest event on the South African entertainment calendar, will be held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, on Saturday.

“It took some nifty footwork and agility to ensure that SAMA29 is saved and staged on the set date," said Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA. “We are humbled by the receptive and sympathetic nature of our partners at Africa Fest, who showed that the industry can be stronger when we are together. “This is a display of the Sesotho adage kopano ke matla (unity is strength). They have generously accommodated our programme and will be assisting in ensuring that the awards run as smoothly as possible with the highest production values befitting the calibre of our musicians. I have no doubt that it will be a memorable one.”

The Samas are set to honour this year’s biggest achievers in the music industry. Meanwhile, guests will also get to see some of the nation’s biggest stars perform live. Some of Mzansi’s hottest sensations who are expected to hit the stage include Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Nkosazana Daughter, Uncle Waffles, Mas MusiQ, Sam Deep, DJ Stokie and Lesego M. For those who are unabIe to attend the Samas, it will be broadcast live on SABC1 at 8pm.

Where: SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria. When: November 18 from 4pm. Cost: Tickets start from R150 at Computicket.

Makhadzi will be perfoming at the SAMAs. Picture: File. Johnnie Walker Rocking the Daisies Joburgers and Pretorians are in for a big treat this weekend because the highly anticipated Rocking The Daisies music festival is returning to Gauteng. This year, the brand throws its weight behind the ladies with an action-packed campaign spotlighting trailblazing female DJs.

As part of the build-up to the event, attendees can get a warm-up session through the official #JWRTD countdown Spotify takeover, where they will be able to enjoy the sonic tunes of the selected artists with specially curated playlists that give listeners an insight into the lens of the artist and what to anticipate at the festival. “For us, the #KeepWalking mantra is an inclusive journey because it embodies the journey of progress, regardless of one's background. Just as every step forward is a triumph, every individual, irrespective of gender, orientation, or identity, contributes to our shared journey of advancement. “This is why when we partner with iconic platforms, we ensure that our footprint not only steps forward with the hottest in culture voices, but those voices are reflective of every face and diversity in our society”, said Senior Brand Manager at Johnnie Walker SA, Tebogo Khaba.

The festival has some rules in place for its attendees. This includes admission only for those over the age of 18 and those who attend are required to produce their ID upon entry. No cooler boxes, drinks, food from outside or hubblys will be allowed at the event. The event is also cashless event so attendees are reminded to bring their bank cards. Where: Supersport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion.

When: November 19 from 11am -10pm. Cost: R795 at Quicket. Event goers at the previous Rocking The Daisies. Jazz Sundays

If you’re the type of person who doesn’t enjoy loud music and prefers something melodic with chilled vibes, then Jazz Sundays is for you. Every Sunday, lovers of the genre gather at the Sanctuary Mandela to immerse themselves in a jazz experience featuring local and international talent while indulging in delicate dishes inspired by Nelson Mandela's favourites. Jazz Sundays is all about jazz music, tasty food and good company. Picture: Pexels. This event is perfect for those who want to go down memory lane, reminiscing about the good times in Sophiatown by listening to timeless tunes dancing in their stylish vintage garb.

You can expect talented artists like Ariel Zamonsky on double bass, Yonela Mnana on the keys and Abraham Mennen behind the saxophone. Where: Sanctuary Mandela, 4 13th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg. When: Every Sunday from 12pm - 3pm.