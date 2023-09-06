The show must go on: ‘7de Laan’ production set to resume after being halted due to lack of funds

It seems all is well on the production side of things on “7de Laan” as the cast and crew are expected to return to work on Thursday. Danie Odendaal Productions recently told staff not to return to work due to a lack of funds, which forced production to ground to a halt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7de laan (@real7delaan) The production company said “management decided to suspend all normal ‘7de Laan’ operations with immediate effect due to insufficient funds to maintain salaries and other operational requirements”. According to TshisaLIVE, Danie Odendaal announced that production was set to resume on Thursday. The publication shared a statement from Danie Odendaal Productions, which read: “After further engagement with the SABC regarding outstanding payments, Danie Odendaal Productions is pleased to announce that although the full amount owed has not yet been settled, there are now sufficient funds to resume production.

“We confirm that production will recommence on Thursday, September 7. The cast and crew are committed to delivering the high-quality content our fans and viewers deserve.” In a chat with Independent Media Lifestyle, Denver Vraagom, who played Sheldon on “7de Laan” and is now a director, shared: "My post is personal, I have been doing this (entertainment) for 30 years, the way they dealt with sending us such communication via Whatsapp, is disrespectful and unprofessional. “I have two children to feed. I have been loyal to ‘7de Laan’ for 24 years.”

Vraagom says 120 cast and crew are facing unemployment in October. In July this year, the production house announced that the long-running soapie would not be recommissioned for another season. After more than two decades on air, the Safta award-winning soapie, which first aired on April 4, 2000, ends with its 24th season this December.