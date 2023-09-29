The TV series and movies to binge-watch this October

October is going to be an exciting month for TV enthusiasts, as there is a diverse range of entertainment options across various genres. Whether you’re in the mood for suspenseful drama, spine-tingling horror, passionate telenovelas or light-hearted comedy, you’ll likely find a show or film that keeps you entertained throughout the month.

Below are some of our suggestions on your best options for the month. Kandasamys: The Baby (Netflix) “Kandasamys: The Baby” is a delightful addition to the Kandasamy family saga, filled with humour, family dynamics, and a touch of chaos.

Set in blissful Mauritius, newlyweds Jodi (Mishqah Parthiephal) and Prishen (Madhushan Singh) are preparing to welcome their first child while dealing with the interference from the dynamic mom duo of Jennifer (Jailoshini Naidoo) and Shanti (Maeshni Naicker). The “mom squad” has some eyebrow-raising ideas on how to welcome and raise the new baby. Their involvement in the family’s plans is sure to lead to comedic situations and drama. As the family gears up for the arrival of the baby, new traditions are formed, and feathers are ruffled. Aya, the family matriarch, has her plans for a stunning Mauritian getaway, distancing herself from the chaos at home.

Elvis and Preggie, the loveable granddads, once again step up to take matters into their own hands, adding an extra layer of comedy and heart to the story. Catch “Kandasamys: The Baby” on October 20, on Netflix. Chucky S3 (Showmax)

In the third season of the cult horror franchise “Chucky”, the series takes a bold turn as the notorious Chucky makes his way to the White House, posing a threat to America’s First Family. The responsibility of stopping Chucky from getting close to America’s First Family and infiltrating the most secure house in the United States, falls on the shoulders of Jake, Devon, and Lexy. This trio faces intense challenges as they strive to thwart Chucky’s plans. “Chucky” has garnered recognition, with nominations for Best Horror Series and Best Villain in a Series at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Brad Dourif, who portrays Chucky, has received acclaim for his portrayal of the iconic character. With its blend of horror, humour, and a fresh twist on the Chucky saga, the third season of “Chucky” promises to be a treat for fans, especially as it coincides with halloween, offering a special treat for viewers who enjoy the horror genre. “Chucky” season 3 premières on October 23.

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) Based on the acclaimed, best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” explores themes of gender equality and ambition in an engaging and thought-provoking manner. Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” revolves around Elizabeth Zott, portrayed by Brie Larson, whose dream of becoming a scientist faces setbacks.

However, she seizes an opportunity to host a TV cooking show and uses it to educate a nation of housewives and men who are starting to take an interest in more than just cooking recipes. The premise of a woman’s journey to defy societal expectations and uniquely pursue her passion, combined with the backdrop of the 1950s, promises an intriguing and potentially empowering narrative. The star-studded cast of “Lesson in Chemistry” includes Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

“Lessons in Chemistry” streams on Apple TV+ on October 13. My Brother’s Keeper (Mzansi Magic) “My Brother”s Keeper” will replace the award-winning drama series, “Gomora”, as it comes to an end in its fourth season, offering viewers a fresh and captivating storyline to follow.

Wiseman Mncube and Zola Nombona in My Brother’s Keeper. The show features a star-studded cast including Wiseman Mncube, Zola Nombona, S’dumo Mtshali, Lindani Nkosi, Nelisa Mchunu and Rosemary Zimu. The series tells the story of Nqubeko, played by Wiseman Mncube, who is determined to break the rules of ‘ukungena’ by pursuing his brother’s widow, Fakazile, played by Zola Nombona. This quest for power and approval puts him in conflict with his four half-brothers, leading to a deadly succession battle that threatens the Shabalala family empire.

“My Brother’s Keeper” explores themes of greed, power, wealth, family dynamics and ambition. “My Brother’s Keeper” is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161 on October 23. View this post on Instagram A post shared by my brothers keeper mzansimagic (@mybrotherskeepermzansimagic) Dear Mama (Disney +)

“Dear Mama,” directed by award-winning director, Allen Hughes, is a compelling and deeply personal documentary series that explores the complex and illuminating saga of Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur. The series places Afeni and Tupac’s story within the broader historical context of the United States, capturing the revolutionary fervour of a past era and the cultural significance of hip-hop during a pivotal decade. “Dear Mama” promises to be a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant doccie series that delves into the personal and societal aspects of the Shakur family’s story.