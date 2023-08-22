Theatre doyen Selaelo Maredi remembered as a master writer and change-maker

The theatre industry is mourning the passing of one of the pioneers of Black South African Theatre, Selaelo Maredi. The news of Maredi’s passing was confirmed by the family in a statement that read: “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Selaelo Daniel Maredi. He was 85.

“Mr Selaelo passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2023, at 6pm after a long illness,” revealed the statement. His contributions to the arts made an indelible mark and his passing is a loss felt deeply by both his family and the arts community. Artistic director of the Joburg Theatre, James Ngcobo, said Maredi would be remembered for his writing prowess and creativity.

“We have indeed lost a theatre giant and a prolific writer,” said Ngcobo. His heartfelt tribute to Maredi highlights the profound impact that Maredi had on the theatre industry and the people he worked with. Ngcobo recalls his personal connection with Maredi through their shared experiences in the theatre.

Ngcobo’s recollection of acting in one of Maredi’s plays: “’The Good Woman of Sharkville’, directed by Janet Suzman, showcases Maredi’s influence on young actors like himself. “We were young actors who were in the room with just some of the most amazing people that we’d seen in production such as Patrick Ndlovu and Ramolao Makhene. “But Bra Selaelo had just come back from overseas, where he worked in the States as an artistic director, and to say I was in awe of him would be an understatement. I was about 26. He is one of the many people that paved the way for us.

“I just found him to be an amazing mentor for young people. And I’m definitely one of the young people that benefited from him. “And over the years, I got to know Bra Selaelo and even when I started writing and directing, he was very generous with notes. He gave notes or feedback that was intended to help you a young person. “And later on, I got to see one of his amazing plays ‘Blackage’, which played at the Market, with an all-star cast that included Don Mlangeni Nawa, Baby Cele and Arthur Molepo.

“His writing was incredible. He allowed us to sit in the auditorium as an audience and listen to how he was able to weave words together. “He was a master writer. As Ntate Phetoe (David) used to say ‘a man walked past here’ and Bra Selaelo was that, a man that was passed and left footprints.” Life can be beautiful in Beautiful Things (at the Barney Simon Theatre at The Market) it is impossible not to be touched by Noni and Muzi’s love story, as portrayed by Ramadumetja Rasebotsa and Selaelo Maredi. Picture: Supplied Stage and TV actor Roelf Matlala’s tribute to Maredi further highlights the profound impact Maredi had on aspiring artists and the lengths he went to support and mentor them.

Matlala recounted how Maredi discovered him during art workshops in Limpopo after returning from exile showcasing his dedication to nurturing talent and providing opportunities to young artists. “Bra discovered me in Limpopo when he was conducting art workshops, just shortly after his return from exile. He became my mentor and friend. Later on, I starred in several of his shows,” said Matlala. Matlatla vows to preserve Maredi’s legacy because “he lived for the arts” and I want to honour him in every way possible.

“Bra Sly was always writing, even now, there are several of his works that are yet to be released. Shortly before Covid, we were trying to start a foundation in his name to safeguard his works and preserve his legacy. “And after Covid, he wasn’t well so we had to put the plan on ice, but I was speaking to his son on Saturday that we should continue to have his works published so that they could be prescribed in schools. “His contributions and commitment to change and progress will be remembered for generations to come,” added Matlala.

In 1971, Maredi and his colleagues established Workshop 71 Experimental Theatre, based at Wits University and supported by the Institute of Race Relations. This endeavour resulted in several successful productions such as “Crossroads”, “ZZZIP”, “Smallboy” and “Survival”. “Survival” was even picked up by American producers, leading to Maredi and the cast taking it to New York and California in 1977.

During his time in the US, Maredi’s creativity continued to flourish. He authored and co-authored works with American playwrights, earning awards and recognition for plays such as “Homeland”, “Sinning In Sun City (with Ed Bullin), “Sing Anyway" (with Joyce Carol Thomas) and “Melodi” (with Hugh Masekela). His own creations included works like “Voice of Rage”, “S’kotiphola”, “For Better Not For Worse” and “Breaking The Cocoon of Ignorance”. Maredi’s influence extended beyond writing and acting. He conducted workshops for community theatre groups and college drama departments and even received a fellowship from The National Endowment For The Arts for his contributions to human rights and community theatre development.

He lectured in drama, taught Black Arts Productions and directed plays at various universities and theatre institutions in the US. His performances and contributions spanned the globe, from the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland to London’s West End, and from Denmark to Cuba. He was the associate director for the Market Theatre in 1997 and in 2000 he became associate artistic director for the year.