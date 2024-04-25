Thembekile Mrototo to return to TV as the host of ‘The Big Debate’

Award-winning news broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo has announced his new TV venture after resigning from ‘Newzroom Afrika’ in January. Taking to social media, the newscaster shared that he will be back on screens to host the popular SABC3 show, “The Big Debate”, from May 9.

“I’m baaaaack! Excited to be back on tv and presenting the new season of The Big Debate, focusing on elections and 30 years of democracy in SA. “Please tune in from 9 May, 6pm, on @sabc3 and SABC News channel 404. PS: I’ll post the proper promo video later🙈,” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembekile (@thembimrototo) Mrototo spent four years as the anchor on the news channel.

He also hosted several tell-alls including one with late rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, where he revealed explosive details about his relationship with Anele Tembe and what happened on the day she died. The renowned journalist was also the host of the Showmax series, “Unfollowed”. Prior to Mrototo hosting “The Big Debate”, the show was hosted by award-winning journalist, Siki Mgabadeli.

The series debates pertinent political topics in South Africa and is conducted in a “town hall debate" style, where key guests are interviewed. Many have congratulated Mrototo on his latest career move. This included SABC news anchor, Nzinga Qunta, who took to his comments to write: “Thembekile!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 how exciting and how much sense does this make! I was hoping you were headed to the public broadcaster! All the best and you will be excellent.”