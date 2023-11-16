Thembisa Mdoda set to host ‘The Mommy Club’ reunion

Award-winning actress and TV presenter, Thembisa Mdoda, will be getting “to the bottom of all the tea” when she hosts the reunion of “The Mommy Club”. The reality show homes in on the lives of glamorous Jozi mom-fluencers led by Mpumi Mophatlane, popularly known as Mrs Mops from “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, Tshegofatso Manche and Happy Simelane.

The celebrity moms are joined by Nunurai Mdarikwa and Ratile Mabitsel, who are set to come together once again for a much-anticipated reunion to iron out their issues that erupted during the show’s dramatic first season. And Mdoda, a mother of four, said that she is excited to get involved with the show. “As a mom, I jumped at the opportunity to host ”The Mommy Club“ reunion. “I have always wanted to host a reunion so the fact that it came to me after all these years, with a show I truly love, is a blessing.”

Thembisa Mdoda. Picture: Supplied The “Our Perfect Wedding” and “Suxoka” host promised to leave no stone unturned during the ”The Mommy Club“ reunion. “So much has happened this season. It was explosive, so it is my duty as a seasoned host to get to the root of everything. I am going to get to the bottom of all the tea. I owe that to the viewers.” She added that her approach is simple: “I am already a fan of the show so I am going to tackle all the topics, even the hard-hitting ones, but I am going to do it gently.

“I too am a mom, and I understand some of the struggles moms face. I am not here to judge the ladies. I am here to listen and make sure that everything is put on the table.” At the reunion, Simelane, aka Her Majesty, said she is going to set the record straight. “I am ready to confront everyone, especially a specific individual. I want her to tell me what her problem with me is. If there is going to be a collision, so be it.”

“The Mommy Club” cast. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, Mabitsel added that there are also things that she wants to get off her chest at the reunion. “At the end of the day, we are all humans. We make mistakes and, when we do, we need to try and resolve things. For me, I am willing to move forward with the ladies who want to.” And as for Mrs Mops, the reunion is the opportunity to take ownership of her actions. “There will be apologies made because, at the end of the day, we are all strong mothers and businesswomen and, at the crux of it, there is a friendship and a sisterhood.”

Mdarikwa added: “For me, it is simple: you get what you give. If you are nice, I will be nice. If you come at me sideways, you will receive my heat and don’t complain when I react.” But Manche said she is only interested in the fashion. “Don’t involve me in any drama, the only drama I give is in my outfits,” she added. ∎ “The Mommy Club” reunion will air on December 5 on Showmax with season two coming in 2024.