There is something fun for everyone in the city this weekend

The city of Johannesburg is buzzing with events as we get closer to the festive season. And no, not all events are about partying, some are educational and contribute towards community building. If you would like to give back to the community, you can participate in the Hamba Bamba Funda Padel Charity Event in Support of Early Childhood Development.

The non-profit organisation, dedicated to early childhood development from conception to two years, is hosting a Padel Charity Event on October 22. It will feature padel tournaments where guests can engage in friendly matches and interactive workshops to learn about the significance of early childhood development and explore practical tips for caregivers with founding director Monja Boonzaier. “At Hamba Bamba Funda, we firmly believe that the first 1 000 days of a child’s life are pivotal. By offering quality learning opportunities for caregivers, we facilitate children in reaching their full potential through Movement, Touch, and Play.

“Our organisation is steadfast in addressing hyperactivity, managing constant crying, overcoming developmental delays, enhancing social skills, and boosting cognitive abilities in young children,” says Boonzaier. There will also be a children’s play area, stalls to buy food and drinks, and awesome prizes to be won. When: October 22

Where: Jozi Padel, 33 Troupant Avenue, Magaliessig. Time: Two slots: 8am to noon and noon to 4pm. Cost: Free.

The Hamba Bamba Funda Padel Charity event will focus on early childhood development. UJ Choir Celebration Concert It’s that time of the year when the University of Johannesburg Choir invites you to Thanksgiving and celebration of yet another successful academic year. The UJ Choir wants to show appreciation to their leader, Renette Bouwer, for her support over the past 10 years.

Bouwer is grateful to have sung passionately with young, talented people. “I sensed an elevation in the artistic standard of UJC over the past 10 years, and the 2023 group has exceeded all expectations. “At the recent KUESTA 2023, they showed that they can truly be counted amongst the best of the best in their league. Such a versatile yet brilliantly sensitive instrument is any conductor’s dream,” says Bouwer.

Other artists who will be performing at the concert include Niel van der Watt, Don Macdonald, Kim Arnesen, Eriks Esenvalds, Rene Clausen and Kirby Shaw, as well as the highly acclaimed works of Mbuso Ndlovu, who won Best Composition at the Vryfees this year, conducted by the young and upcoming choral protege, Sizwe Mondlane. Where: St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, 45 Lurgan Rd Parkview, Randburg When: October 20 at 6.30pm for 7pm

Cost: R120 general admission, R80 for students. Tickets are available at plankton.mobi. The UJ Choir. South African Fashion Week One of Mzansi’s highly anticipated fashion shows, South African Fashion Week, is under way at the Mall Of Africa.

SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 24, which started on October 19, is hosting nine shows over three days and showing 31 collections. This season is a fusion of emerging designers and established names. There is also a Mr Price Menswear Competition for emerging designers to showcase their talents to the media, fashion buyers, critics and the general public. The winner of the competition takes it all. “Each of the nine designers in the Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition, including the new signatures showing their first collections, as well as more established brands like Helon Melon, Bam Collective, Munkus, Michael Ludwig and industry stalwarts such as Black Coffee, Rubicon and Ephymol consider their garments unique collector’s items to be treasured over time,” says SA Fashion Week director, Lucilla Booyzen.

The fashion week will be followed by the trade show, where people can purchase straight from the runway garments. Where: Mall of Africa, Midrand. When: Runs until October 21, from 5pm.

Cost: R280. Tickets are available at Quicket. Backstage scene at SA Fashion Week. Taste of Africa Food tasting Experience Are you a foodie who likes trying out new things? If the answer is yes, then tickle your tastebuds with African cuisine at Yeoville and Maboneng, some of the most diverse areas in Johannesburg CBD.

Yeovile is known for being highly Afro-cosmopolitan, with many Africans who have made it their home due to migration. Meanwhile, Maboneng is known as the street art hub with buzzing nightlife and is a home to creatives. Both these areas will offer a “Taste of Africa” experience for all those who want to try out various foods from different African countries.

The experience will allow guests to try other African foods from South African meals, Ghanaian, Nigerian, Cameroonian, Zimbabwean and Congolese. Each food tasting will include at least four dishes to try. There is also an option for a beer-tasting experience, and we hope Umqombothi (sorghum beer) will be part of the menu. Where: Westminster Mansions, Highlands St, Yeoville/ 20 Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg.