These are the acts you can expect at Spring Fiesta 2023

Get your party shoes ready because it’s going down at the Spring Fiesta next month. The countdown to the annual Spring Fiesta, one of the biggest musical festivals in Joburg, has begun.

On Saturday, October 7, party animals will be partying a storm at Wild Waters, where the likes of Uncle Waffles, Judy Jay, Chronical Deep, LKG, Lamiez Holworthy, Murumba Pitch and Prince Kaybee will be behind the decks. Guests will also be treated to live performances by Sjava and Big Zulu, Mi Casa, Blxckie & Anatii, KO, Young Stunna and Daliwonga, to name a few. At the Amapiano Dreamland stage, Shejayglam, Siya & Hectic, Boiyshepo, Shaun 101, Linda Moeketsi, Gazza, De Mthuda, Mellow & Sleazy, Mas Musiq, Felo Le Tee, Myztro, Mdu aka TR Justin 99 & PCEE,# and Da Muziqal Chef & Stakev, will be holding it down.

The Bakone Afrotech stage will see the likes of Deep Queen, Roger Goode, Vanco, Da Africa Deep, Darque, Naakmusiq b2b Heavy K, Caiiro, Mörda, Enoo Napa, Da Capo & Panstula and DJEFF pleasing the crowd. At the Stay True Sounds stage, El Payo, Tea White, Thabo Tonick, Buhle, KVRVBO, China Charmeleon, Vinny Da Vinci & DJ Christos, Hypaphonik, Masšh, Sio *Live, Dwson and Andre Lodemann will be in control. The Soul Candi Classics stage will feature veteran DJs such as JAY-EM, DJ Claude, DJ Terance (Music Box), Mo Flava, DJ Clock, Harrison Crump and DJ Mbuso.