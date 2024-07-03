These are the designers, marquees and celebrities you can expect at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

All roads to lead to Kwa-Zulu Natal this weekend for the highly anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday, July 6. As per tradition, every year on the first weekend of July, eThewkini hosts Africa’s richest race day, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, where the who’s who of the entertainment, fashion, hospitality and sport industries show up in style.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than before and here’s what you can expect. The fashion Fashion is a big part of the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Not only are guests dressed in stylish garb but there is also a competition for emerging designers to show off their threads, and a chance to win the Young Designer Award presented by Durban Fashion Fair.

Expect to be blown away by student designers who will be showcasing their craft. The designers are Fundiswa Bhengu, Ndlozi Sineziwe, Nduduzo Zwane, Nontsikelelo Godlo, Olwethu Payi, Krishan Ramdewu, Tamryn Price, Avuyile Sihlo, Siphesihle Mkhize and Ayanda Zulu. Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award top 10 finalists. Picture: Instagram. There will also be six established designers, who have been invited to showcase their interpretations of the theme “Ride The Wave”. They are Kathrin Kidger of Kathrin Kidger Designs, Karen Monk Klijnstra of KMK, Kwenzi Nkomo on Indoni Fashion House, Makhosi Ntshangase of Sistas Fela, Vanya and Thando Mangaliso of Sun Goddess and Thula Sindi of Thula Sindi.

Sun Goddess used their rich, unique signature of bold prints and blended them with the theme so as not to lose touch with their heritage. “The collection serves as a reminder to continually chase butterflies, whisper to the wind, fall in love with liquid sunsets, and cherish the hidden gems within our rich heritage,” read a statement from the brand. Sun Goddess ‘Ride The Wave’ collection. Picture: Instagram. The tents

It’s the battle of the tents as everyone wants to show off their hospitality skills by giving people a taste of luxury. While the affluent Boomtown and Afrotainment Lounge will host the elites, a number of newcomers are expected to bring more to the scene. “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Nonku Williams will be introducing a new marquee, Island of Luxury, where she will be joined by several co-stars. Nonku Williams is introducing a new marquee, Island of Luxury. Picture: Instagram. Formerly known as Gemelli Marquee, this tent is back for the second time under a new name, Ambrosia Haven.

This year, ProVerb has been confirmed as the host. Guest are promised amazing food and drinks in a sanctuary of luxury as well as a star-studded line-up of Mzansi’s finest including DBN Gogo, DJ Lamiez, Glen Lewis, Funky G and more. From the North West is the In The Mix Marquee, hosted by socialite Lebo Molax. The tent will feature performances from TKzee, DJ Fresh, Lulo Cafe, PH and Lerato Kganyago to mention a few. Lebo Molax will be at the In The Mix Lounge. Picture: Instagram. The celebrities

Guests can expect hundreds of celebrities as the race day will host 50 000 people. Mawhoo is among the Mzansi celebrities in attendance and she will be be at the Afrotainment Lounge. Boomtown, which is returning for the 14th edition, will bring out an array of celebs, including Ms Cosmo, KO, Major League, Ten Oceans, Goldmax, Shilly Mingz, DJ Hands and Devlin.

Making his Boomtown stage debut is Maglera Doe Boy, who is expected to perform. Mawhoo will be at the Afrotainment Lounge. Picture: Instagram. Event frontman Stuart Scott said: “Now in our 14th edition, the team carefully hand-picked some of the hottest artists in the country right now, as well as a few Boomtown favourites over the years to keep our guests entertained throughout the day. “In addition to this powerhouse line-up, we have the ultimate hospitality experience on offer for all our supporters. From the easily accessible betting stations, the huge selection of food and fully stocked premium bars, we want everyone to feel like a VIP.”