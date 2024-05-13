This is how Mzansi celebs celebrated Mother’s Day

MOTHER’S Day might have passed but that doesn’t mean the celebrations are over. Mother’s Day is commemorated every second Sunday of May to celebrate all mothers and mother-figures. This year, Mzansi celebrities celebrated themselves and their mothers for being awesome moms.

Musician and actress Thembi Seete took to Instagram to wish her late mother a heavenly Mother’s Day. She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day in heaven, mom. We miss you more than words can express, but I’m grateful for our time together and our memories. You will always be in my heart and on my mind. “Rest in peace, and I hope you’re having a wonderful Mother’s Day in heaven. Thank you for watching over us.”

Thembi Seete with her son. Picture: Instagram. Multi-award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest wished his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, his mom and all mothers a happy Mother’s Day. He posted a cute picture of Majozi and their son, followed by his mom and aunts. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers. Thank you for your gift of life and all your sacrifices. Thank you for nurturing us and loving us. May God bless you further,” he said.

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama Thobeka Majozi with their son. Picture: Instagram. Former “Big Brother Mzansi” winner Mpho Wa Badimo celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mother of two. She wrote on Instagram: “Today is a reminder of how blessed I am. Motherhood has taught me a lot about myself. I never imagined I could love someone like the way I love these two beautiful kings. I can’t imagine not having my children in my life, they are the centre of my world. “The thought of knowing that our children choose us from the spiritual world fills me with so much joy and gratitude that my humans chose me to do this life thing with me and my ancestors trusted me with such a great responsibility, what an honour.

“Motherhood is the greatest gift, the greatest privilege, and the greatest responsibility.” Mpho Wa Badimo with her children. Picture: Caption This Photography. Mpho Manchidi was excited to celebrate and wish his actress wife, Inno Manchidi, a happy first Mother’s Day. “Happy first-ever Mother’s Day to you, my love. Mother of the year, lol. But seriously, my love, what I’ve seen you do in these past five months is nothing short of incredible.