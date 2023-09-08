This weekend, there is something for everyone from petrolheads, music enthusiasts to comedy lovers

Spring is here and so is the surge in outdoor events! And September is an exhilarating month for petrolheads. The Extreme Festival National Championship, taking place at the Killarney International Raceway, is South Africa’s premier series featuring various models of vehicles, including global touring cars, F1600, GT3 cars and superbikes.

The national event is revving it up at Killarney for the second and final time this year, where South Africa’s top drivers will battle it out in closely matched cars. The most notable vehicles on the programme include the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars. Exotic growling rides including top brands such as Porsche, Audi R8S, Nissan GTRs and Lamborghinis are among some of the modified cars that will be racing on the strip for a showdown.

The day will start with warm-ups and qualifying rounds for Investchem F1600, the Gazoo Racing SA Cup The CompCare Polo Cup Racing will feature mostly young, ambitious and aggressive drivers in identical rides. The Investchem Formula 1600s and Formula Ford Kent sing-seater’s feature exposed wheels, which means that the slightest touch could be disastrous – precision driving is a pre-requisite.

During the lunch break, fans will be able to meet South Africa’s top drivers on the Fan Walks. The GTC and Supa Cup cars and drivers will be lined up on the Porsche Straight between Interceptor Corner and Sarel’s Sweep. Bring your picnic basket and your cooler box, light up your skottel braai or park next to one of our brick braais. There are outlets all around the facility serving hot snacks (including halaal) and ice-cold beverages. Ticket prices vary between R40 to R100 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Berry Trytsman. Picture: AMP Photography “Berry Live in Concert” It’s a triple-threat celebration for singer-songwriter Berenike Trytsman, better known as Berry, when she celebrates Heritage Month with her new single. Fans can look forward to an evening of pure entertainment at “Berry Live in Concert”.

“Cape Town is my home, my heart belongs to Cape Town and performing here gives me a sense of pride that is hard to match. Seeing the faces of my fellow Capetonians brings me absolute joy, she said. “I am looking forward to finally having a show that will express me for who I am and deliver fantastic music with my band.” Where: The Wave Theatre.

When: September 9 at 8pm Cost: R180 via Webtickets. Daylin Sass. Picture: File “Daylin Sass Live II”

Former “Idols SA” finalist, Daylin Sass, is set to honour his late mother in a special tribute show to celebrate her legacy. The 25-year-old Cape Town-born singer presents “Daylin Sass Live II” at the Roxy Revue Bar, Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World. The show, which was first performed last year on the same date, was created as a tribute to his mother, Valda Sass, who died on April 5, three days after her birthday.

Sass said: “The show was played to a sold out live and online audience and we decided to bring it back for a second instalment.” He is joined by two Cape Town acts, the SAMA nominated singer-songwriter Jodi Jantjies and the14-year-old music sensation, Sayde Fillis. Sass said:“Cape Town audiences love a good show with good music and good production quality. Knowing what your audience wants is one of the most crucial things to know in this industry.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve mastered it, but I’m constantly learning which songs work for them, and which don’t. I love a Cape Town crowd because their joyful spirits uplift me to do better with every song or even every note. “Their shouts of acclamation, their scream of anticipation is nerve-wracking, but it’s so beautiful to see/hear how they react when I walk onto a stage especially when it’s one of my own shows. The support means everything to me.” Where: Roxy Revue Bar, Grandwest.

When: September 9 at 6pm. Cost: Tickets cost R190 and can be purchased through Quicket. Doors open at 6pm Lavender Hill comic Arlene Petersen aka That Comedy Chick. Picture:Supplied “CT Rising Stars of Stand-up Comedy”

Get ready to laugh until you cry as "CT Rising Stars of Stand-up Comedy" steals the spotlight at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice hotel. This uproarious event promises an unforgettable evening of humour, entertainment and camaraderie. The event boasts an incredible line-up that is sure to leave the audience in stitches. Get ready to roll with laughter as the stage is graced by the following comedic sensations such as Prince M’baya Comedian, Arlene Petersen, Wesley Paulse and JamJam.

With accomplishments like being a finalist in the JIVE Funny Championship and a Savanna Newcomer Award nominee, JamJam is sure to leave the audience in stitches. Where: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice. When: September 9 at 8pm