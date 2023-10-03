‘Thokoza Munt’wam’ is all about love connections with a spiritual twist

Dating is hard enough in today’s world, so what happens when you add ancestral callings to the mix? Well, you are about to find out with Mzansi Magic’s new show, “Thokoza Munt’wam”. The 13-part reality dating show follows three couples. They are on a quest to find a sort of equilibrium between the spiritual and physical worlds.

Anchored by love, they set forth to achieve their goal. But the question remains: Can the two worlds co-exist? Zukiswa Vutela and Macdonald Mailula, known as Ndlovulati and Mcool Chuene, are one of the couples. And they have their work cut out for them to make the relationship work in spite of their biggest challenge: an age difference. Society can be unforgiving but the couple hold on as they confront their past to prepare for a future together.

The couple said: “We joined to express ourselves as genuine healers. To show the true definition of healing and love.” Next is Khanyisile Mnguni and Zanele Mnguni, who go by the names Slay and Zee. The two women have strong Christian roots, which heightens their struggles with identity, spirituality and legacy. Having values that clash is another hurdle in their path.

“I joined the show to break the binary thinking society has about spirituality. Especially in this generation,” said Slay. While Zee cheekily added: “I joined to support Slay in her rise to fame.” Last, there is Kamogelo Sello and Sinoyolo Mbotshwa. They go by Mercedes and Yolo. Their love story is made of the stuff of modern dating. Mercedes saw Yolo in a dream. And then reached out via Facebook.

While the brave move paid off, life’s challenges threw a few bumps in the road. Can they navigate their way through the hurdles? That is the big question. The couple said: “We chose to be a part of the show to grow and learn from the challenges we face as a young influential couple. In this season, we show support over any other thing.” Will the couples’ love and spiritual connections align?