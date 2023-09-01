Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu’s first telenovela, ‘Nikiwe’, celebrates 100th episode milestone

“Nikiwe,” the first telenovela produced by industry giants Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu, celebrates its 100th episode on Friday, September 1. The story centres around the Radebe family, their wealth, and the challenges they face when the power couple Themba “Bhungane” Radebe (Muzi Mthabela) and his wife Mirriam Radebe (Zandi Nhlapo) are shot and killed in front of their children.

‘’Nikiwe’’ delves into themes of ambition, betrayal, and secrets within a family while also exploring the dynamics of power and influence in a South African context. With its gripping, emotionally charged storyline, “Nikiwe’’ has kept viewers glued to their screens since the show made its debut in April. “Witnessing the first-ever daily drama by Parental Advisory Productions, ‘’Nikiwe’’ reaching its 100th episode is a remarkable milestone for our production company,” said Gumede.

“It marks a journey of creativity, dedication, and shared passion. This telenovela holds a special place in our hearts as our inaugural venture into this genre”. Lungelo Mpangase, who plays the character of Nikiwe Radebe, says she found her role to be a “transformative experience”. She also expressed her gratitude to the viewers for their support. “Bringing Nikiwe Radebe to life and navigating her journey of triumphs and tribulations has been a privilege,” said Mpangase.

“I am grateful to the audience for their unwavering support, and I look forward to continuing this extraordinary ride.” As the story unfolds, Nikiwe's grandmother, MaSibisi, played by veteran actress Clementine Mosimane, steps out of the shadows of her past, revealing a 15-year sacrifice that casts her in a new light. The drama deepens as Bhungane's ex-wife, played by Soso Rangqu, who no one knew about, emerges, unveiling a son named Ntsika, played by rising star Akhona Ndlovu and demands his place within the Radebe legacy.

Nikiwe recently introduced a KZN storyline where Bheki Mkhwane and Duduzile Ngcobo made their debut on the daily drama to capture Nguni-speaking viewers. Mkhwane plays Mhlaba, a hard-working man who operates in the taxi industry in KZN Inanda. Ngcobo plays the role of Mamkhulu, mother of two children and wife to a hard-working man. As “Nikiwe” marks this significant milestone, the drama series continues to explore complexities of its characters.