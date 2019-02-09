Durban - The streets of Durban were littered with cheerful Idols hopefuls and despondent auditioners who didn’t make the cut for this year's season of the singing competition.

They came in their numbers to audition for a golden ticket during the KZN leg of the search for South Africa's next Idol. The auditions were held at the North Beach Amphitheatre in Durban, with just over 1 000 people taking a chance.

The gruelling process begins with auditioning for a range of vocal coaches in the Elangeni Hotel before getting the go ahead to perform for directors and executive producers to name a few, in the Maharani Hotel next door.

Once this is successfully completed, more auditions.

Now we get to what is shown on television, the auditions for the celebrity judges, Somizi Mhlongo, Randall Abrahams and Unathi Msengana.

Lindokuhle Jila confident in his talent. Picture: Zanele Zulu / African News Agency / ANA

Singing in front of the three celebrity judges and in front of the television cameras, is what most of these hopefuls sign up for - waking up very early to be first in the queue. They do it in the hope that this could spark their careers.

One such hopeful was Lindokuhle “Jeezy” Jila, 25, from Pietermaritzburg who was auditioning for the first time.

“I’m the best”, he said with confidence.

The Pietermaritzburg resident said he arrived at 5.30am because he had faith in his “natural born talent”.

“Black Diamond. That’s who inspires me and I have a similar style too,” said Jila.

Idols hopeful Mazwi Ngcongo ready to audition with Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela. Picture: Supplied

Another young hopeful was Mazwi Ngcongo, 20, who would audition with Brenda Fassie’s Vulindlela.

“Music brings hope, music is life. Music allows me to get whatever message I have across. I’m shy but when I sing I’m not, I deliver.” said Ngcongo.

Many get through, some for their incredible talent and others because it makes good television like the Wooden Mic competitors.

The Idols countrywide roadshow is set to hit Joburg's Ellis Park Stadium next week.

Durbs is ready to party up a storm.💃#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/3R2UTnw5Hs — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 9, 2019

A taste of what's to come from Durban. #IdolsSA 🎶🎤 pic.twitter.com/FpwqdEFKvi — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 9, 2019

It's a wrap. Thank you for the love our Zulu Kingdom! Jozi, see you next week, 16 Feb at 8am as the #IdolsSA auditions continue. Bring your A game! Details here👉https://t.co/0sKO83vFc6 pic.twitter.com/mnzoYQUhjM — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 9, 2019

Sunday Tribune