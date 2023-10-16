Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ make their debut as ‘2-Faced’

South African actress Thuli Phongolo has taken a break from the TV screen to focus on her music career. Phongolo is planting her feet as an amapiano DJ and, to take her career to the next level, she partnered with Gqom's Slenda da dancing DJ to form “2 Faced”.

The pair made their first debut this past weekend at MACUFE, Bloemfontein. Dressed in matching orange outfits, the team were not only behind the decks but they were also dancing to entertain the crowd. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) Taking to Instagram, Phongolo explained that the Janus Concept inspired their partnership. “In ancient Roman mythology, Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions, gazed in two opposite directions, symbolizing the duality of time, doorways, and endings.

“Just as Janus presided over the ebb and flow of conflict, ‘2Faced’ brings together two distinct musical genres, amapiano and gqom, in a harmonious fusion,” she wrote. In this collaboration, Phongolo and Slenda bridge the gap between two powerful musical worlds, seamlessly blending the beats and rhythms of amapiano with the raw energy of gqom. While the crowd seemed to have enjoyed their performances, others are yet to warm up to them.

X users think they are trying to be like Uncle Waffles, who blew up when a video of her dancing to “Adiwele” while DJing went viral. But the truth is, seeing DJ’s dance as part of their set is not something new. These new female DJs are trying so hard to be like Uncle Waffles and it’s not working. https://t.co/RrTj0yST4g — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) October 15, 2023 Black Motion used to dance a lot during their set. And now that most female DJs are doing it, it’s no longer novel. Phongolo replied to the negative comments by saying she and her partner will continue to have fun during their performances.