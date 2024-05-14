Thuso Mbedu gets inked with Bible verses in memory of her loved ones

It’s been just over a week since the death of actor Mpho Sebeng. Well-known for his roles in “Miseducation”, “Ring of Lies” and “Savage Beauty”, Sebeng died on Sunday, May 5, in a car accident in Potchefstroom.

Since his passing, friends, family and fans have been inconsolable. One such person is South African actress Thuso Mbedu. Upon hearing the news of his death, “The Woman King” actress broke down. Later, she posted a heart-warming tribute dedicated to Sebeng, whom she loved dearly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Mbedu, who is always vocal on social media has suffered emotional trauma over the numerous deaths she’s faced in recent months. In November 2023, she lost her cousin in a car accident. Mbedu described her as “full of light, and the sunshine in the family”.

Fast-forward to March, she lost her close childhood friend, Lunga Twala. Now she is dealing with the death of her close industry friend, Sebeng. In her most recent Instagram post, she wrote about how these deaths have “changed” her.

“I had a realisation a few weeks ago: my colleagues met a version of me that even I don’t know. They met a Thuso who’d just lost her friend and was trying to navigate this new world… “As I sat on the flight from LA, streaming Mpho’s memorial I knew that something in me had changed. It was inevitable…” she wrote. She went on to share that after the death of her cousin, Twala shared some Bible scriptures of encouragement with her via WhatsApp, which she leaned on for support even after his death.

“When Mpho passed, I scrambled to find them again… So I decided to tattoo them on my arm so that they would be easy to find. “The heart with the cross and sun rays signify the joy of a new morning. Psalm 30:5 Weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Fans offered Mbedu words of comfort.