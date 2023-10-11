TikTok star lands his first acting gig on ‘The River’

TikTok may be viewed as another social media platform to kill time but, to some, it’s a tool to climb the ladder. Social media personality Atlegang Songo is proof of how you can use social media to get closer to your dream.

Songo, known as Papi Nicetingz on social media for making skits on TikTok, is finally getting recognised for his hard work. Being a content creator is not easy, you must dress the part, set up a camera, record multiple times and once you get those shots, you must still edit. Also, being consistent is vital if you want to gain followers and stay relevant.

Through dedication to his craft, the Soshanguve-born star got his big break as he recently bagged a TV role. Songo will make his debut on 1 Magic’s “The River” as Katlego, Beauty’s cousin. For him, learning that he will be part of one of the big telenovelas in Mzansi was exhilarating because although he studied Internal Auditing at the Tshwane University of Technology, being a TV star has always been his dream.

“Acting is something that I’ve always loved. It’s been my passion before I studied financial auditing at TUT. Acting is a part of me, it’s something that is in my DNA,” said Songo. His popularity on TikTok started during the lockdown in 2020 and, when his following grew in 2021, he knew he had to be serious about his craft. Breaking into the entertainment as an actor is not easy. You can go to several auditions and not get a callback.

However, if you’re resilient and committed to showcasing your talent, you may be lucky enough for someone to realise your potential and want to work with you. “Acting kept calling my name, and in 2021/2022, I started putting more effort into the skits because the idea behind me making skits on TikTok was to be recognised and scouted by directors and producers. “I used to audition but wouldn’t get much callback, so I knew I had to work hard, and finally, it paid off,” he said.

Atlegang Songo. Although he always knew that he wanted to be on TV, Songo didn’t think his big break would be on such a big show and, as excited as he was, he was also nervous. “I don’t want to lie, I am a bit nervous. It still feels surreal that I’ll be appearing on ‘The River’. It’s like a dream come true. The way I’m so happy I don’t even know what to say, words fail me as I cannot describe how grateful I am for the opportunity.” This opportunity has ignited his other love: writing. As he continues to climb the ladder Songo wants to become a writer in the film and television industry.

“This role will open more doors for me, that’s why I want to give my all. I also want to use the platform to learn more about writing for film and television as it’s something I’ve always wanted to pursue,” Songo explained. He’s not the only TikTok creator whose fame on the platform granted them an opportunity to showcase their talent on TV. We’ve seen the likes of Lerato Nxumalo bag a role in e.tv’s “Scandal” and Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali, who made her debut on “House of Zwide”.