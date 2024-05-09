Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has made her acting debut. The global superstar takes on the lead role “Water & Garri”, a film that was executively produced by her production company, Everything Savage, and Unbound Studios.

The film is set for release on Friday, May 10, together with the film’s soundtrack, “Lost Time”, which she sings. The “Water & Garri” film and its accompanying soundtrack marks a pivotal chapter in Savage’s artistic journey as an actress. A statement explained that the film sees Tiwa, whose full name is, play the role of Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her native home, Eastside, after 10 years away living in the US after a family bereavement.

“At home, Aisha finds that things have drastically changed, violence has escalated and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.” The accompanying soundtrack is a key component of the experience, as the film’s tracklisting mirrors Aisha’s interactions and feelings throughout. “Water & Garri” is set to release on Prime Video.

The song, which is produced through Empire’s Khari “Needlz” Cain and Poo Bear, is a captivating, stripped back guitar-led mid tempo record, which sees Savage reminiscing about a past love and the yearn to re-live happier times. It forms part of a soundtrack album which was created by “Who Is Your Guy” hitmaker. The project also includes an array of sonic elements from Afrobeat and Afropop to amapiano to R&B, gospel and hints of mainstream trap and pop.

"It includes 10 original songs from Tiwa alongside featured artists from the worlds of Afropop, R&B and hip hop. “Giants such as Grammy nominated stars Olamide and Ayra Starr, respected Nigerian singer-songwriter ASA, Cameroonian multi-instrumentalist and singer, Richard Bona, gospel artist Zacardi Cortez as well as newer talent Black Sherif, Young Jonn, Mystro Sugar and The Cavemen all feature on the album,” the statement read. Ayanna Lonian, the director of Content Acquisition at Prime Video, said audiences worldwide craved well-crafted, contemporary African narratives.