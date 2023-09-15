TLC star Chilli receives Mzansi’s approval after her amapiano dance video goes viral

Mzansi has reacted to an amapiano #mnikedancechallenge by TLC star Chilli as she left no crumbs with the dance track featuring DJ Maphorisa’s “Mnike”. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, 52, is no stranger to African music, having previously shared her dance videos, and was complimented for her well-executed rhythm and dance skills.

TLC members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Picture: Instagram Thomas is known for her musical influence as part of the female group TLC, originally made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Thomas, who together scored nine top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four number one hit singles – “Waterfalls”, “No Scrubs”, “Unpretty” and “Creep”. The group went quiet in the early 2000s after the death of Lopes in 2002, and released their final album, “TLC”, in 2017, featuring the single, “Way Back”. Click here to watch the Instagram video, where therealchilli wrote: “It’s been a minute, but I had to do this one!!!🎵 👉🏽 @tylericu#afrodance #amapino 🇿🇦 #mnikedancechallenge” South African followers were at the top of the comments list to grant their approval of the star’s videos.

darealdrphil wrote: “@therealchilli Come get your 🇿🇦 Passport… you killed it.” k_real222 wrote: “Girl we will gladly offer you a South African honorary citizenship 🙌.” saintclair_afro wrote: “Representing the SA vibes 🇿🇦💙.”

nokoichi_ren wrote: “🇿🇦Approved!!? You killed it! 😍😍.” karabosibs wrote: “🇿🇦 who would’ve thought we’d live to see the day, the great Chilli from the mighty TLC dancing to our music and doing our dances! Thank you Amapiano ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” simply_norm wrote: “Somebody give Chili a piece of Land here in South Africa because she nailed it and is part of us now👏👏🙌🙌.”