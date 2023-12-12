Toe-tapping and finger-snapping shows on offer this festive season

If you didn’t get to see “The Queen Show” by Mzansi Ballet when it was first staged in Fourways Mall during Covid-19, you have another chance to do so at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. Directed by Dirk Badenhorst, a ballet advocate, this production is a timeless tribute to the legendary band. Best of all, this show is one the entire family can enjoy.

Choreographed by internationally-acclaimed Angela Revie and Michael Revie, this fresh and vibrant production cleverly fuses artistic brilliance and the timeless tunes of Queen. Joshua Williams, the recipient of a scholarship at the 2016 South African International Ballet Competition in Cape Town, spent four years training at the prestigious Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland. He is now returning to perform one of the lead roles in this production. Williams became a member of Mzansi Ballet in 2020. He is joined by other dancers from Mzansi Ballet, including the star from Cuba, Javier Monier jr, Mahlatse Sachane, Nicolas Laubscher, Veronica Louw, Kiana Prinsloo and Angela Revie.

The cast of Mzansi Ballet perform ‘The Queen Show’. Picture: Supplied Mzansi Ballet, known as the “Nation’s Ballet”, having performed, taught and trained in all nine South African provinces, has carved a distinctive niche in the world of dance by making ballet accessible to all. The vision is to break boundaries, reinvent, and express artistry through dance, always striving for excellence and relevance. Badenhorst, the director of Mzansi Ballet, emphasises the importance of resilience and discipline in the journey to becoming a technically skilled and captivating dancer.

Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. When: Wednesday, December 13, to Sunday, January 14. Wednesday to Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. Cost: Tickets are R220 to R300, available on Webtickets.

OTHER SHOWS WORTH SEEING “Swingle Bells – A Christmas Concert Spectacular” Charismatic entertainer Jonathan Roxmouth, the world-class 19-piece Johannesburg Big Band conducted by Adam Howard, along with their guest artists Timothy Moloi and Monique Steyn, grace the stage this festive season in “Swingle Bells – A Christmas Concert Spectacular”, in eight performances. Roxmouth said: “‘Swingle Bells’ Is more than a love letter to Christmas. It’s a throwback to the golden age of Christmas swing music when Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Bobby Darin were the custodians of ‘yule cool’.

“The concept is straightforward: to have the most joy and fun with the music of everyone’s childhood. And most important – the music is live. No backing tracks in sight: 19 of South Africa’s finest musicians come together on stage with us vocalists to bring these Christmas songs we all know and love, to life. What better way to celebrate with family, friends and colleagues?” Among the tracks that will get those toes tapping and fingers snapping are “All I Want for Christmas is You”, “ Swingle Bells” and “Jingle Bell Rock”. Where: The Teatro, Montecasino.

When: Friday, December 15, to Sunday, December 24. Shows are at 7.30pm on Fridays, at 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays (including Christmas Eve). Cost: Tickets R200 to R310 through Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets, with discounts for groups of 10 or more, senior citizens, scholars and students. “Shrek Jr”

Panto season is here and if you haven’t seen “Shrek Jr” yet, you still have time. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animation film, it is currently running until Sunday, December 24. This rendition of “Shrek” has been adapted specially for younger audiences. As the fable goes, in a faraway kingdom the green ogre, Shrek, finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfit runaways who Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions, has cast off. When Shrek sets off with a wise-cracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task: if he rescues feisty Princess Fiona from the Dragon-guarded tower, his swamp will be returned to him, but like any fairy tale, it wouldn't be complete without unexpected twists and turns along the way.

Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, “Shrek JR” is an irreverently fun show for the whole family, with imaginative sets and costumes. The show is produced and directed by Jill Girard and Keith Smith. Where: People’s Theatre.

When: Currently, until December 24. Show times are at 9am and 11am on Tuesdays to Fridays. On the weekends and school holidays, it’s at 10.30am and 2.20pm. Tickets: R165, or R130 if you are a member of the People’s Theatre Kids Club. R140 for accompanying members. Call 011 877 6841 or email [email protected] for bookings or enquiries. “Peter Pan”

As you prepare to let your hair down over the festival period, it doesn’t mean you have to find different activities for the whole family. Janice Honeyman’s pantomime “Peter Pan” makes for the perfect family outing. Ben Voss as Captain Hook with Sandi Dlangalala as Peter Pan in Janice Honeyman's pantomime. Picture: Supplied As for the principal cast, Honeyman, wearing the hat of writer and director, has Sandi Dlangalala playing Peter Pan, Ben Voss as Captain Hook, Michael Richard as Captain Hook’s sidekick, Smee, Kiruna-Lind Devar as Wendy, David Arnold Johnson as Dame Clementina Coconut and newcomer Virtuous Kandemiri as Tinkerbell.