Tom Brady regrets his roast on streaming giant as gags ‘affected’ his kids

Tom Brady regrets agreeing to his Netflix roast as his children were affected by its gags. The retired NFL player, 46, was targeted with a string of close-to-the-knuckle jokes during the live special this month at the Kia Forum, California, about his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 43, with whom he has children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Brady, whose split from Bündchen was finalised on October 28, 2022, before she moved on with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 34, has told “The Pivot” podcast: “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.” The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also has son Jack, 16, with his ex, 53-year-old actress Bridget Moynahan, added he didn’t think his decision to be a part of “The Roast of Tom Brady” through properly. He said: “It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do, something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden, you realise: ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.

“So, it makes you, in some ways, a better parent going through it because sometimes, you’re naive, you don’t know or you get a little like, ‘Oh s***!’” Brady said he learnt a “good lesson” from the quips made about his family. “You don’t see the full picture all of the time. It’s a good lesson for me, as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it.

“At the same time, I’m happy; everyone who was there had a lot of fun.” Page Six has reported Bündchen was left “deeply disappointed” by the gags about her and her failed marriage. A source told the outlet just after the show aired: “As always, (Gisele’s) priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.