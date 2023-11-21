Tony Forbes and the ‘Megacy’ rejoice at AKA’s big Sama wins

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes continues his winning streak, even in his passing. The iconic rapper, who was gunned down at the Wish restaurant in Durban in February, collected three out of the six awards he was nominated for, at the prestigious 29th South African Music Awards (Samas) which were held on Saturday, November 18, in Gauteng.

AKA scooped the hotly contested Male Artist of the Year award, Best Collaboration award for “Lemons (Lemonade)” featuring Nasty C, and his album, “Mass Country”, scooped the Best Engineered Album. His father, Tony Forbes took to Instagram to celebrate AKA’s posthumous victory. He wrote: @akaworldwide the best in SA again, 11 years since your first one…flex boy, flex, you earned it, love you, miss you ❤️❤️❤️.” His mother, Lynn Forbes added, “🙏🏽💜Ⓜ️.”

Upon collecting his award at the event, Lynn said, “This occasion is so special. It is a full-circle moment for us. In 2021, Kiernan won Best Male Artist at the Samas, and to stand here tonight to accept this award in his absence is just the most incredible honour. Thank you, South Africa, thank you, Africa, and thank you, Megacy.” Since the win, AKA’s fans, affectionately known as “the Megacy” have been in high spirits. “ND best Collaboration of the year, even on death foot on neck🙌🔥, Congrats supermega❤️,” wrote @Busisiwe Konzeka on Instagram.