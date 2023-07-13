Top 5 new music releases to listen to right now

South Africa’s music industry is brimming with talent, and it seems like every day there’s a new release that deserves attention. From diverse genres like amapiano, gqom, hip-hop, and afro-pop, the South African music scene offers a wide range of sounds and styles to suit every taste.

These artists are making waves with their fresh sounds and compelling lyrics, representing the best of what the country has to offer musically. Sho Madjozi & Tashinga – Balotelli ft. Robot Boii, Sneakho, Matthew Otis & CTTBeats Balotelli, is a fantastic collaboration that brilliantly showcases the exceptional talents of Sho Madjozi, Tashinga, Robot Boii, Sneakho, Matthew Otis, and CTTBeats.

This powerful and energetic anthem is proof of the power of musical synergy, bringing together a diverse group of musicians who create a cohesive and unforgettable sound. With its infectious rhythms, empowering lyrics, and dynamic performances, Balotelli is a must-listen for everyone looking for an energising and exciting musical experience. DJ Zinhle – “Thula” (ft. Cici)

DJ Zinhle, one of South Africa's finest disc jockeys, has once again graced the music scene with her newest single, Thula, featuring the award-winning music singer, Cici. The song, released on July 7, 2023, is a melodious journey that highlights the unique musical tastes and vocal ranges of both artists. Njelic – “Umthandazo” (ft Busi N, Mthunzi, Laud & Luu Nineleven)

Famous DJ and producer Njelic is back on the scene with another song titled Umthandazo, which features contributions from Busi N, Mthunzi, Laud & Luu Nineleven. When Njelic shows up on the scene, we all know it’s time to party. The famous hitmaker has returned with another jam. Reece Madlisa & Spikiri – “Kumnandi Ka Sash” (ft. Shavul & Six40)

Following the release of his debut EP, Kwaito Nama Medi, now a solo artist is Reece Madlisa, he makes another return with a brand-new single with Kwaito Veteran, Spikiri titled, Kumnandi Ka Sash. The single was produced by two up-and-coming producers, Shavul and Six40. The song, Kumnandi Ka Sash, which roughly translates to “Life is good”, sees two musical worlds unite to create a fresh vibe for young people.

Bravo Le Roux – “Umntu” (Ft. Sjava) SA Hip Hop star Bravo Le Roux returned to the scene with a new joint titled, Umntu, featuring Sjava. The song is from his album, Igazi, Iinyembezi Nombilo. So far, it has been a fantastic year for the rapper. He has been counting blessings and hoping to add more to the list.