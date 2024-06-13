Top local and international comedians to tickle the funnybone at ‘The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival’

Some of South Africa’s top comedians as well as acclaimed international comics are set to headline one of the country’s oldest and largest comedy festivals in the Mother City this weekend. Cape Town’s very own Dalin Oliver, Emo and Loukmaan Adams and Alan Committie are set to tickle the funny bone at “The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival”.

They will be joined on stage by the US’s Mario Queen of the Circus, the alter-ego of Clarke McFarlane, UK comic Kev Orkian as well as South African comedian Khanyisa Bunu as part of this weekend’s line-up. Yaaseen Barnes, Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Sifiso Nene and Dillan Oliphant are set to perform during the later parts of the festival. The event organisers have explained that since the festival’s inception in 1997, it has played to capacity audiences each year.

“’The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival’ has been the Mother City’s antidote to the winter cold for over two decades,” they said. The gathering, which usually runs annually for a month between June and July, is renowned for attracting South Africa’s favourite comics and the world’s top variety acts. “This unique recipe has proven to be a great success and many audience members have attended every ‘Funny Festival’, with some returning two or three times a season,” the organisers said.

They added that “The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival” is more than just a comedy show. “Thanks to a long-standing and special collaboration with our sponsors and partners, performers and crew are treated to a variety of excursions and experiences to showcase Cape Town at its finest.” “Our international acts arrive as performers and leave as lifelong ambassadors of the show.”

In addition, performers are hand-picked each year for their unique comedic contributions to ensure that the overall line-up resonates with audiences of different types of humour. “’The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival’ has earned such a stellar reputation among international talent, that their appointment is often due to a personal recommendation from previous performers.” The festival also features the Jive Funny Championship, which is the city’s biggest comedy talent search. The winner gets the opportunity to perform at the event, which is regarded as a significant boost to their careers.

So this weekend, laugh your stresses away as you are entertained by some of the best comedians in the game. Where: The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter. When: Currently on until July 7.

Cost: Tickets start from R130 and are available through Webtickets. The Dancing with Daddy Silent Disco will be held at the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Webtickets. Dancing with Daddy Silent Disco Your dad has been there for some of the biggest moments in your life and has been a source of guidance, wisdom and inspiration.

So celebrate the main man in your life this weekend at this vibrant Father’s Day event. The Dancing with Daddy Silent Disco is all about fun, fitness and music and is a unique way to bond with your dad as you create lasting memories. “Using our multichannel-led headphones and the most incredible instructors to lead you, all whilst listening to the coolest tunes, this experience will definitely make both father and child’s ‘best day ever’ list,” organisers said.

There will be three 30-minutes long sessions for you to join and each one will provide something different. All ages are welcome. Where: The V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing at The Cruise Terminal.

When: Sunday from 3pm to 4.30pm. Cost: Tickets range from R50 to R300 and are available through Webtickets. One of the DSK High School Championships Basketball teams. Picture: Instagram. Youth Day Classic Basketball Tournament

The German International School of Cape Town (DSK) will be commemorating Youth Day with a basketball tournament. This will be the fourth edition of the event, which will be hosted by the African Grassroot Hoops. “Youth Day is celebrated annually on June 16 to commemorate the uprising of 1976,” the organisers explained.

“This is a significant day in the South African calendar, therefore we wish to honour our heroes through participation in the game of basketball.” The game is also a chance to get youngsters involved in sport and to increase interest in basketball in South Africa. There will also be refreshments available for those who will be watching the games.