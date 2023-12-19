Tragic loss of ‘sis Zahara’ pushes Toya Delazy to write her own book 'What happened to Toya Delazy?’

Multi-award-winning artist Toya Delazy (real name Latoya Buthelezi) has revealed that she will be writing a book about her life titled “What Happened to Toya Delazy?” This comes after the tragic loss of fellow musician Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana, who died on Monday, December 11, due to liver complications.

Taking to social media, Delazy said she saw the type of music deal Zahara was signed to “and I realised that it was like hers”. “I decided it's time for me to write my book -- after the tragic loss of sis Zahara, I saw the type of music deal she was signed to and I realised that it was like mine.” Delazy said she mentioned this and it brought on a huge discussion on X, with some people saying her late grandfather is rich so she is fine.

She said this made her realise that no one knows her story or her journey, that she never had anything handed to her. Delazy signed a two-album record deal with Sony Music Africa in 2011, left the recording label in 2016, and started her own label Delazy Entertainment. She departed from Sony Music Africa after frustration that her second album, “Ascension”, was not selling in music stores in South Africa.

In 2015, Delazy took to X to express her disappointment that her music was not sold in music stores and leaked the album to her fans. The label was not pleased with her decision. In her lengthy Facebook post, she said she fought depression, used alcohol to cope, and eventually found deep healing while fighting rejection. She said everything that has happened has taught her so much, and she feels very lucky that she found another part of the world to appreciate her talent.