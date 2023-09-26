Train confirm ‘I Know, It’s Been A Long Time Coming’ SA tour in 2024

Train is coming to South Africa! The multi-Grammy award-winning music group, will be doing two live performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg in 2024. Fresh off their 50 cities US tour, Train has announced their “I Know, It’s Been A Long Time Coming’ SA tour today with tickets going on sale from Friday, September 29, at 10am.

On May 9, 2024, they will perform at the Green Point Cricket Club, and thereafter travel to Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Joburg, for their second performance on May 11, 2024. View this post on Instagram A post shared by train (@train) With mega hits like “Drops of Jupiter”, “Drive By” and all-time favourite, “Hey, Soul Sister” among other chart-toppers, the group has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. Train frontman Pat Monahan said: “After 25 years of releasing Train’s first album, we are finally going to South Africa, a place we’ve all dreamt of since we were little kids.

“What a beautiful and treasured gift music has been for us. We can’t wait to be there and perform for what we know will be an incredible and beautiful group of people.” The band visiting SA includes Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals) and Nikita Houston (backup vocals). The international tour kicks off on April 26, 2024 in Manchester, UK, which marks Train’s first UK show in seven years, and will travel through cities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark.