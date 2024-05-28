Trevor Noah explains why he finds it ‘strange’ when celebrities try to be friends

TREVOR Noah finds it “strange” when celebrities try to be friends with each other just because they are famous. The 40-year-old comedian noticed when he became host of “The Daily Show” almost a decade ago that as his profile began to rise, fellow famous faces would insist on getting his number so they could arrange to meet up, but then they would never respond to his messages.

Speaking on the “SmartLess” podcast, he said: “I always found it strange that people would try to be friends just because they’re in a similar space. “I remember when I first came to America and I would get invited to events because I was part of ‘The Daily Show’ and people would be like ‘Oh my God, we should hang out, take my number’ or say ‘We gotta get a coffee’ and I would give people my number. “I thought I was making so many friends, I thought these people were so friendly and it was amazing.

“And then I would hear nothing from them. I would message them and they wouldn’t respond at all.” The Emmy Award-winning star noted that celebrities tend to change their contact details regularly but noted that on a few occasions, the same people would demand his number for a second time, forgetting that they had it in the first place. He said: “By the way, people in Hollywood change their numbers all the time. Everybody has a new number all the time!”