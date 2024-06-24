Trevor Noah to release a picture book which aims to teach youngsters valuable life lessons

Trevor Noah is expanding his literary horizons with an exciting new project. Alongside his acclaimed memoir, "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood", which was published in 2016, the South African-born comedian is now venturing into the world of picture books with his upcoming release of "Into The Uncut Grass."

Scheduled for release on October 8, Noah explained at a recent event that the book is “about conflict resolution and how to co-exist with human beings when you don’t agree with them and their decisions." This message reflects his commitment to addressing societal issues through accessible storytelling, which is now tailored for a younger audience. The internationally-renowned media personality, who also hosts the podcast called, “What Now? with Trevor Noah,” recently took to Instagram to express his excitement about the book.

"I’ve wanted to do a picture book for a long time and I’m happy to announce that ‘Into The Uncut Grass’ will be available Oct 8, 2024! 🎉 You can pre-order now at TrevorNoahBooks.com 🙌🏽 I hope that you enjoy reading it at least half as much as I enjoyed writing it!" he wrote. With his trademark blend of wit and wisdom, Noah aims to captivate young readers with a story that not only entertains, but also imparts valuable lessons on empathy and understanding. "Into The Uncut Grass" will showcase his versatility and commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue through literature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Scores of fans were thrilled about Noah’s picture book and took to his post’s comments to congratulate him. This included @brownsunseeker who wrote: “Beautiful 😍idea. Love the philosophy behind it 👏 🙏🏾 it’s super successful 🥰.”