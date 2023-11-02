Tributes pour in for actress and comedian Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana

Actress and comedian Lebohang Mpyana famously known as ‘Khelina’ from Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity, has passed away. Her family confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana. “Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement. Memorial service and funeral service details will follow,” read the statement. Mpyana was well-known for her comedy videos on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok where she made jokes in her home language, Sepedi.

She rose to prominence in the role of Khelina in ‘DiepCity’, an award-winning telenovela on Mzansi Magic. Prior to that, Mpyana also appeared on “Mathata Ke Eng”, a Moja Love show. The 34-year-old from Limpopo was also a singer. Mpyana once auditioned for “SA Idols” and was featured in the Wooden Mic segment.

Fans have taken to their social media timelines to pay tribute to the actress. Many remembered her for her role in the Mzansi Magic’s show. The actress's former “DiepCity” co-star Chrispen Nyathi, who played the role of pastor Charleston in the telenovela, took to his Instagram account on Thursday morning to pay tribute to her. Posting one of her scenes in the show, he wrote: “Oh man Lettie (crying face emojis)”.

Content creator @HermaineM wrote: “Rest in Peace Lebohang Mapye known for her role “Khelina” on Diep City.” @joy_zelda wrote: “She killed her character as Khelina in Diep City. The industry has lost another great talent. What a sad day in SA. Rest In Peace Lebogang Mapyana. Condolences to her family and friends.” She killed her character as Khelina on Diep City,The industry has lost another great talent 💔💔

Broadcasting and media production company Black Brain Pictures also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Lebogang Mpanya, who portrayed the iconic role of 'Khelina' in our beloved show. In the Black Brain family, we stand together in profound sadness and the loss we feel is indescribable. “Today, we honour her memory and the incredible impact she had on all of us. Lebogang Mpanya was an extraordinary individual who fearlessly pushed boundaries, defying expectations and inspiring many with her talent. “Her portrayal of 'Khelina' touched the lives of countless viewers, capturing hearts and minds with her remarkable performances. Through her character, she became a symbol of strength, resilience, and determination, transcending barriers and shattering stereotypes.”