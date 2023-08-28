Tributes pour in for ‘Idols SA’ finalist Terra Cox

Former “Idols SA” star, Terra Cox has died. Tributes continue to pour in for Cox on social media as the news of his death spread. Cox, real name Tersius Eathon Kocks, was in the Top 4 of “Idols SA” season 12. He had Mzansi eating out of his hands as he belted cover songs of iconic musicians on the show and after.

The 34-year-old singer, from Alberton in Ekurhuleni, previously said he was inspired to enter “Idols SA” by his late mom. He rocketed to fame and was regularly seen on stages across South Africa. The cause of his death has not yet been made public. Mzanzi Magic and “Idols SA” shared on X, “The @Mzansimagic and #IdolsSA family are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Season 12 contestant, Terra Cox. We’ll remember him as a talented performer. Rest in power. 🕊️🤍.”

Ashley Rix wrote: "Sharing heartfelt condolences, Rest well, Terra Cox. Unbeknownst to many, you faced a silent struggle with acute depression. Despite your inner turmoil, your kindness and unwavering availability never wavered.#IdolsSA #Season12 #Top4Contestant." Alton Zakay Music wrote: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tersius Eathon Kocks known as Terra Cox. We want to express our sincere condolences.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.We hope that they find peace and comfort during this difficult time of bereavement. We will share more details on how we will commemorate and celebrate the life of a great brother, artist and friend." Shuling Sing-lee Lindoor wrote: "Rest in Peace Legend..Terra Cox, what an amazing soul, the industry has lost a Giant..you will forever be in our Hearts babe...Rest in Eternal Peace....😪"

Dino Peterson wrote: “Terra Cox you have me in tears 😭 I could always count on you when I needed you. I wish I could have always been available for you through everything you've been going through. I'm broken 💔 take your rest my friend, you were loved dearly.” Crushanda Forbes wrote: “My hearts shattered R.I.P Terra Cox 😭😭😭😭 im lost with words.” Gayton Mckenzie wrote: “Mooi loop Terra Cox I never knew what you dealt with privately, never knew that you fighting a battle with acute depression, you were always kind, always available.