Tributes pour in for legendary broadcaster Derek Watts

Tributes are pouring in for legendary broadcaster Derek Watts, who lost his battle with cancer, on Tuesday, August 22. Best known for his work on “Carte Blanche”, Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022 , which has since spread to his lungs.

The news of his passing was confirmed in a statement shared on the official social media pages for “Carte Blanche”. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of ‘Carte Blanche’ anchor and icon, Derek Watts,” read the statement. “He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his #CarteBlanche family.”

It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a… pic.twitter.com/hyK9nghkNe — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) August 22, 2023 Noma Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment of Multichoice, acknowledged Watts's exceptional contributions to journalism in her statement shared with Independent Media She praised his unwavering commitment and determination and resilience to his work. “MultiChoice extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late, Derek Watts. We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a long-standing presenter of Carte Blanche,” said Philiso.

“His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable.” Philiso also extended her condolences his family, friends and loved ones. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared and may Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all.”@MNet#RIPDerekWatts.“

Fellow broadcasters Karyn Maughan and Bongani Bingwa said Watts leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire many in the broadcasting industry. “A gentle giant has left us. Rest In Peace Derek Watts. Thank you for the way you led your life and your incredible journalism. Thank you for being brave and kind. And thank you for always believing that things should be better. You blessed us all,” tweeted Maughan. A gentle giant has left us.

Rest In Peace Derek Watts.

Thank you for the way you led your life and your incredible journalism.

Thank you for being brave and kind. And thank you for always believing that things should be better.

You blessed us all. pic.twitter.com/Qneh1lntuD — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) August 22, 2023 Bingwa's tribute spoke to the personal connection and warmth Watts brought to his interactions, describing him as one of the kindest and most generous professionals.

“One of the kindest, most generous professionals to ever do it. The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Theresa. Condolences to Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin.” One of the kindest, most generous professionals to ever do it. The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Theresa. Condolences to Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin. pic.twitter.com/s8NIrlPgQi — Bongani Bingwa IG/TikTok: Bonglez (@bonglez) August 22, 2023 News anchor Xoli Mngambi added: “Very sad news about the passing of a gentle giant in the media space. I had huge respect for his work. My heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues at #CarteBlanche. Your loss is our collective loss.” Very sad news about the passing of a gentle giant in the media space. I had huge respect for his work. My heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues at #CarteBlanche. Your loss is our collective loss.



Rest in Peace Derek Watts pic.twitter.com/V5gCBiP2Ac — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) August 22, 2023 Music producer David Scott, also known The Kiffness, hailed Watts as a true South African legend who impacted the lives of many people.

He wrote: “A true South African legend & probably the best investigative journalist we've ever had! Rest in peace Derek Watts. Thank you for all you've done for this country 🙏🏼❤️🇿🇦.” “I'll never be able to repay Derek for the impact he made when Carte Blanche picked up on the struggles I had with the SABC, SAMRO & SAMPRA. “My dealings with them became a lot better afterwards, and it definitely helped 1000s of other musicians too.“

A true South African legend & probably the best investigative journalist we've ever had! Rest in peace Derek Watts.



Thank you for all you've done for this country 🙏🏼❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/daHkqbFmE9 — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) August 22, 2023 In June, executive producer John Webb announced Watts’s retirement from “Carte Blanche” after 35 years to focus on his health. “South African television icon and ‘Carte Blanche’ presenter, Derek Watts will be stepping back from his work to focus on his health,” said Webb, in a statement. “Last year, Derek was diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs.

“With the support of his family and specialists, he was able to continue doing what he loves best, bringing his cherished viewers the stories that have shaped our country,” added Webb. In April, Watts was hospitalised with severe sepsis. “Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and despatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU. Diagnosed severe Sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour! So learning to walk again,’ he tweeted at the time.