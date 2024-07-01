Tributes pour in for legendary Durban actor, Hamish Kyd

The South African entertainment industry and fans are mourning the loss of well-known singer, author, actor, scriptwriter and director, Hamish Kyd. Family member Hadine C Kyd announced the news of his death on Facebook: “It is with Deep Sadness to Announce the Passing of Hamish Kyd. May His Soul Rest in Peace🙏🙏.”

Kyd was an active entertainer from Newlands East, Durban. Aside from his various stellar theatre performances, he gained popularity for his role as Veerasamy, a corrupt station commander, in “Kings Of Mulberry Street”. He also starred in “Hole in the Wall” (2017) and “31 Million Reasons”.

Kyd was also bestowed with a Living Legend award by the eThekwini Municipality for his contribution to Arts and Culture in KZN. While the cause of death has not yet been revealed, the actor was diagnosed with cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Less than a month ago things looked hopeful for Kyd when he took to Facebook to update his friends and fans on his health.

“Hi Peeps! A deeply appreciated THANK YOU for all Prayers and the birthday wishes while I was in hospital. I've won the second Battle with Cancer & COPD!!! And now back to the GRINDSTONE.... WATCH THIS SPACE!!!!!!,” wrote Kyd on June 21. Since his death was announced, tributes have been pouring in on social media. “Rip friend..... we lost a Legend. Will miss you Hamish Kyd. Love and prayers to your family and friends 🙏🏽❤️💔😭 our radio days were the best. Lotus fm radio drama team 😪😪😪😪,” commented TV and film actress Maeshni Naicker.

“A true creative gem, a diamond amongst the rough Hamish Kyd Mr Bojangles planted and inspired many a seed... has gone to rest - Ŕest in Peace Mash,” Charles Staals wrote on Facebook. “MR Hamish Kyd, what a great man! You gonna be missed for all the great work you've done for the youth and for the Community.. It was a privilege and a Joy to share the stage with you.. Rest in Peace 🙏,” wrote Diego Da Costa. In another post, cabaret singer Praline Ross thanked Kyd for his contributions to the industry as well as making an impact on her life.

She added: "You were not just a Durban Legend, but you were well known in SA and abroad through your books and movies and your amazing ability to just walk on stage and have the audience in stitches😂❤🤣. “You were strict with regards to time-keeping and valued the audience who came from near and far to get that set of ABS that you often gave us through your 'I won't survive' song and many other impersonations including 'Gopal'. “I valued all our moments together in ‘Motown Forever’, ‘Tjooners and Crooners’, the MJ experience and so many more.