Tributes pour in for maverick TV executive Nkateko Mabaso

Former MultiChoice and Netflix executive, Nkateko Mabaso, has passed away. Mabaso was instrumental in the success of productions like “Isibaya” and “The Queen”, and major events such as the Channel O Awards and the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, among others.

According to online reports, Mabaso had been battling an undisclosed illness for a few months, but had recovered. He allegedly collapsed at his home and was rushed to hospital on Wednesday, June 19, when he passed on. Mabaso’s successor at MultiChoice, Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment, confirmed Mabaso’s passing through a statement.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of Nkateko Mabaso’s passing. “Nkateko fondly known to most as NK, was a maverick within the M-Net world where he held various roles and was instrumental in the implementation and growth of our Mass & Middle market propositions with the flagship being the iconic Mzansi Magic.” She added that Mabaso has left an indelible mark with his work on iconic productions and events.

“May his family, friends and colleagues find comfort during this very difficult time,” she concluded. Mabaso is survived by his wife Mathapelo, son Tshimologo and his parents, Xithlangoma Bob and Lizzy Mabaso. Friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the media maverick.

@NeoMerafi wrote: “What a nice guy…” What a nice guy… — Me. I am Neo 🇵![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇵![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇵![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@NeoMerafi) June 20, 2024 @shaz_bantuza commented: “I've seen his name at the end of many show episodes. May his soul rest in peace.”

I've seen his name at the end of many show episodes. May his soul rest in peace. — Shaz Bantuza (@shaz_bantuza) June 20, 2024 Actor Zola Hashatsi wrote on Instagram: “Just got home from auditions and I receive the news of the passing of #NkatekoMabaso. He has been ill for the past few months, but collapsed yesterday at home. “He was a friend, mentor, Go-To Guy. He was with M-Net from 2010 then moved up the ranks and ws responsible M-Net, Multichoice, and Netflix but as planned well we all starting our own companies...