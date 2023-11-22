Tributes pour in for Moja Love presenter Gogo Mathambo

Moja Love presenter Sthembele Gaju, popularly known as “Gogo Mathambo”, has died. Mathambo was well-known for hosting the TV show “Fake Gobela”, which unmasked false traditional healers and shed light on traditional healers who exploited their abilities and took advantage of those seeking spiritual guidance.

The channel announced Mathambo’s death on X, sharing that he had succumbed to a short illness. “It is with the deepest sadness that Moja Love announces the passing of the channel’s talent. Gogo Mathambo, the presenter of ‘Fake Gobela’, passed away this morning after a short illness. “His death comes as a huge loss to the channel as he was talented and passionate about making a difference in the community.

“Gogo Mathambo displayed a courageous spirit in exposing fake sangomas and gobelas and the injustices happening in that space. “The channel sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. His contribution will be hugely missed.” PRESS STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/fBVPYOqKVu — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) November 21, 2023 Following the announcement, tributes poured in for the talented presenter.

@Sthembi12 wrote: “Shame may his soul rest in peace.” Shame may his soul rest in peace — Sthe (@Sthembi12) November 21, 2023 @_Neheng_ wrote: “May his soul rest in peace, this is really sad💔.” May his soul rest in peace, this is really sad💔 — 💞Neheng💞 (@_Neheng_) November 21, 2023 @BafanaSurprise said: “He was exposing fake Gobelas? If that's the case, we all know that those Gobelas aren't fake 😭.”

He was exposing fake Gobelas? If that's the case, we all know that those Gobelas aren't fake 😭. — Mbhele. (@BafanaSurprise) November 21, 2023 @Lumkagirl said, “They proved him wrong😭😭😭 , may his soul rest in peace.” They proved him wrong😭😭😭 , may his soul rest in peace — Lumka MaMdudi (@Lumkagirl) November 21, 2023 In an online obituary, the channel described Mathambo as energetic and charismatic. “Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of Sthembele Gaju, remembering the joy he brought to our screens and the impact he had on those who had the pleasure of knowing him,” they said.