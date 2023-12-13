Tributes pour in for South African music pioneer, Chris Ghelakis, dead at 70

While South Africans are still trying to process the passing of Zahara, another pioneer in the music industry has sadly passed on. Chris Ghelakis, who made his life’s work the promotion and celebration of the country's vibrant music scene, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Ingrooves Music Groove confirmed his passing in a media statement. Ghelakis, who began his musical journey as a bassist in the 70s, later developing into not only a band manager, but also a tour accountant and sound engineer, was described as a mentor to a plethora of industry leaders. “How does one say goodbye to a person who has been a constant in your life for 45 years? Perhaps it is not a ‘goodbye’, but a, ‘see you again my friend’! What started as a musical connection, morphed into a close friendship, infused with great respect and love.

“A mentor, a concerned ear, an advisor, and a co-producer of projects. I know your family, and you know mine, our lives always intertwined along our different paths. “We have shared music, celebrations, laughter, and sorrow, and now, with gratitude, I can share the next phase of your journey. “You live in my heart and my memories. Thank you for being YOU. There is only One You,” said Cindy Alter.

Kaye, former co-owner of G Management (Ghelakis Management), said: “As one of our industry's greatest characters, we were seriously talking about having a reality show at the office centred mostly around Chris and George (Vardas). “But Chris never wanted the limelight. He quietly helped superstars behind the scenes and nurtured and shepherded so many music industry colleagues like me. “He could spot talent a mile away and predict the future long before any of us could realize it. Chris taught me everything I know!