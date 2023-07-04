Tributes pour in for 'Yizo Yizo’ creator Teboho Mahlatsi

Family, friends and fans of “Yizo Yizo” and, more recently “Shaka iLembe”, are devastated to learn that the creative behind it, Teboho Mahlatsi, is no longer. The 49-year-old’s untimely death was announced by his family on Monday, July 3.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of the filmmaker and producer,” the statement read. The Mahlatsi family have asked for privacy during these trying times to mourn the loss of the filmmaker. “In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers and that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss.”

The statement did not reveal Mahlatsi’s cause of death and said more information will follow in due course. The industry veteran has been a part of the South African television industry for decades, and is the director of the award-winning film and television production company, Bomb Shelter Film Company. Mahlatsi was well known for producing the series “Yizo Yizo”, one of the country’s most controversial and gripping dramas back in 1999.

The series is still standing the test of time on popular streaming platform, Netflix, more than 22 years later. Mahlatsi has also been part of writing, producing and directing other great shows including “Gaz’ Lam”, “Zone 14”, “Portrait of a Young Man”, “Drowning”, “Ghetto Diaries”, “For Love and Broken Bones” and “Jacobs Cross”. Tributes poured in on social media following the news of his death.

DStv channel Mzansi Magic extended its heartfelt condolences to the family. On Twitter the team wrote: “Mzansi Magic extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of visionary creative, Teboho Mahlatsi, who made an immense contribution to the South African film and television industry. “He was a remarkable talent, and he will be deeply missed. #RestInPeace.”

Mzansi Magic extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of visionary creative, Teboho Mahlatsi, who made an immense contribution to the South African film and television industry. He was a remarkable talent, and he will be deeply missed. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/6fLL3NIERR — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) July 3, 2023 Mahlatsi’s industry peer, TV and film producer Khanyi Magubane wrote on Twitter: “I'm at a loss for words. My Friend is gone. 💔💔 Producer, Writer, Director extraordinaire! “Teboho Mahlatsi we were only 16 and 21 when we met at Carleton Center in 1996. What a journey you've had, what impact you've made. To the Mahlatsi family, I send my heart.” I'm at a loss for words. My Friend is gone. 💔💔 Producer, Writer, Director extraordinaire! Teboho Mahlatsi we were only 16 and 21 when we met at Carleton Center in 1996. What a journey you've had, what impact you've made. To the Mahlatsi family, I send my heart. @TebogoMalope pic.twitter.com/oa8dvJjwAP — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) July 3, 2023 @VisionNative said: “The man’s vision and talents saved us from watching Madla Nduna, Velaphi & S’ good is nice which had been running since intro of TV in SA. Teboho Mahlatsi moved SA TV from SABC studios to the streets. He was a pioneer, a Tyler Perry of SA. RIP King #TebohoMahlatsi.”