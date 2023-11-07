Trouble in paradise? Lori Harvey and Damson Idris unfollow each other on social media

When our favourite power couples seem to be heading in separate directions, it can really make us ponder the whole concept of love, can't it? The word on the street is that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might be taking different routes on their love journey.

Just like her past split with Michael B. Jordan, the glamorous socialite has been keeping us on our toes, leaving us with more questions than answers about this romantic twist. Thanks to social media, fans have become amateur detectives, ever ready to launch a "relationship investigation" the moment one of them hits that unfollow button. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) It's like the breakup announcement playbook has been rewritten, and formal introductions to the end of a romance are no longer necessary.

Not only did the two unfollow each other on social media but Harvey rolled up solo to Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash last month. It's safe to say we were getting used to seeing these two inseparable, so her flying solo was enough to make one raise an eyebrow. You can still spot a few snaps of Idris in the photo dumps from Lori's 26th birthday bash, but other than that, her feed has gone all serious and business-like. Wonder what's cooking behind the scenes, huh?