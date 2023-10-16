Tweeps 'Celebrate’ the release of Ndlovu Youth Choir’s 3rd album

South Africa’s national music ambassadors, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, have drop their new album, “Celebrate”, on Friday. The title song, which was released in August, is a celebration of youth in Africa.

"Exciting News! 🎶 Our brand new album 'Celebrate' is here to fill your life with music and joy! 🎵🥳," they wrote on their Instagram page. "Join us on this musical journey as we celebrate life's moments, big and small. We are most grateful to @thandi_ntuli and @hangmassive for sharing your talents with us. Available on all major platforms now. Let's make every moment a celebration! 🙌🏾 🎉." Just a few hours in, they were already receiving rave reviews from fans.

@_MphoT_ wrote on X, “It’s so great starting the day with great music from the youth 🤲🏾. Ndlovu Youth Choir released #CelebrateAlbum and I’ve been putting it on repeat nonestop. They are so talented. https://ndlovu.lnk.to/Celebrate.” It’s so great starting the day with great music from the youth 🤲🏾. Ndlovu Youth Choir released #CelebrateAlbum and I’ve been putting it on repeat nonestop. They are so talented. https://t.co/q0AaedyhnJ pic.twitter.com/dCsRMePAgf — Mpho (@_MphoT_) October 13, 2023 @amahle___ said: “This album brings so many childhood memories. This is probably gonna be my top 2 best album of all time across all genres. Thank you Ndlovu Youth Choir #CelebrateAlbum.” This album brings so many childhood memories



This is probably gonna be my top 2 best album of all time across all genres. Thank you Ndlovu Youth Choir #CelebrateAlbum pic.twitter.com/eAtQzpehVn — Amahle (@amahle___) October 13, 2023 @Sisana__G said: “The Ndlovu Youth Choir never let us down when it comes to singing, their voices are simply magnificent.🔥❤️#CelebrateAlbum.”

The Ndlovu Youth Choir never let us down when it comes to singing, their voices are simply magnificent.🔥❤️#CelebrateAlbum pic.twitter.com/juq48HlpK2 — G I G I (@Sisana__G) October 13, 2023 Known for their soul-stirring performances and cross-cultural musical fusion, the choir announced that they will be embarking on their US tour, which will run November 1 to 19. Their many stops include Boston, Atlanta, Washington and Nashville, however we won’t be surprised if the group adds more dates and venues to their tour. Fans have been asking for them to visit parts like California, Arizona, Texas and even Australia.