Tweeps question Lady Du’s ‘19 qualifications’, but she shows the receipts

Lady Du has been the talk of the social media streets after a video of her claiming that she has 19 qualifications and has visited 103 countries went viral. The queen of amapiano recently visited Zimele Primary School in Vosloorus where she gave a motivational talk.

This part of her speech went viral: “So I started in school, I finished school, I have 19 qualifications. I’ve got a qualification in Business Management, Logistics, Anatomy, Physiology, Somatology... “I was sponsored by Carnival City, went overseas, 108 countries, studying, and then I came back with 19 qualifications.” After seeing the video, some salty tweeps took to the comments to drag Lady Du, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, about the authenticity of these “19 qualifications”.

Lady Du has 19 Qualifications and traveled 108 countries 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jbeYynmZZ5 — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) September 20, 2023 @Slowburn_22 wrote: “Ayy wena stop lying.” Ayy wena stop lying — uDrake (@Slowburn_22) September 20, 2023 @ZizinjaAbelungu said: “Lady Du is pulling a Nota on us, i bet she started University even before the birth of the ANC in 1912.” Lady Du is pulling a Nota on us, i bet she started University even before the birth of the ANC in 1912 pic.twitter.com/9xZllEyDo6 — Msunu ka Johann Rupert (@ZizinjaAbelungu) September 21, 2023 Shortly after the trolling, Lady Du pulled out all the receipts.

She posted pictures on X, and wrote: “I had to hide my id number but I honestly have nothing to prove since my education is my wealth not anyone’s. “I had to motivate beauty students, I was Chosen amongst other women to study and work on a cruiseship in 2011, I went back a few times, since we traveled a lot. I literally have the money in my house of all the countries I travelled. “2 being on a cruise where you were kind of the only one that spoke your language was hard so I decided to further my studies signing up for multiple courses to keep myself busy.