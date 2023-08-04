Tweeps welcome cancellation of Kelly Khumalo from upcoming gigs

Award-winning singer, Kelly Khumalo, is facing heat on social media as detractors rejoice at her being canned from the line-ups of two upcoming gigs. The “A God To A King” album-maker was most recently axed from the Maseru Jazz Festival.

In a statement, the festival team wrote: “We have seen comments on social media about one of our guest performers, which came to attention that we need to inform our public and society that we are putting Kelly Khumalo on hold. We respect the professionalism of the legal team on the processes.” Earlier this week Khumalo was also dropped from the line-up of the upcoming, Tribute To Women festival. Their statement read: “In the interest of safeguarding our festival, management has taken the decision to relieve Ms. Khumalo of her obligations to perform at our festival this year to afford her and her team the time they require to deal with the issues emanating from the current court proceedings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tribute To Women (@atributetowomen) This is on the back of the ongoing murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. While some social media users believe that Khumalo does not deserve to be cancelled, others are rejoicing and praising event managers for taking action against her. Some users have called on other corporates such as MultiChoice, SABC, and radio stations to do the same.

Here are some reactions. @PovertykillerB said: “She was supposed to be cancelled the same night Senzo Meyiwa died! Celebrities have been by her side I don’t know why. All those who were in that house are not supposed to have peace, their lives must be hell until they tell us the truth! They all killed #SenzoMeyiwa.” She was supposed to be cancelled the same night Senzo Meyiwa died!



Celebrities have been by her side I don’t know why.



All those who were in that house are not supposed to have peace, their lives must be hell until they tell us the truth!



They all killed #SenzoMeyiwa — PovertyKiller_Official  (@PovertykillerB) August 3, 2023 @Melo_Malebo wrote: “If Jazz Festival dropped Kelly Khumalo then screw it. There’s no point in attending tbh🤷🏽‍♂️.”

If Jazz Festival dropped Kelly Khumalo then screw it. There’s no point in attending tbh🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/n8YXXxLUXI — YouTube: MA LE BO (@Melo_Malebo) August 4, 2023 @Lebelo8788 said: “The cancellation of Kelly Khumalo equates to mob justice. We cannot take out the frustrations we have with our criminal justice system on others. They’re incompetent and we voted them into power, now let’s live with the consequences of our choices. Simple!” The cancellation of Kelly Khumalo equates to mob justice. We cannot take out the frustrations we have with our criminal justice system on others. They’re incompetent and we voted them into power, now let’s live with the consequences of our choices. Simple! — Lebelonyana (@Lebelo8788) August 4, 2023 @WatuJayP wrote: “Ja,Kelly Khumalo benefited too much after #SenzoMeyiwa death now she has to feel the pain soccer lovers went through.” Ja,Kelly Khumalo benefited too much after #SenzoMeyiwa death now she has to feel the pain soccer lovers went through — Phuthumile (@WatuJayP) August 3, 2023 @HappyMadonsela commented: “Both sisters need to be cancelled they attitude towards Senzos death is disgusting 👎👎👎👎.”