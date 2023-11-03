Tyla and Ayra Starr in the running for Best New Artist honours at 2023 Soul Train Awards

Breakout global music sensation Tyla continues to make ways by bagging a nomination at the upcoming Soul Train Awards. The “Water” hitmaker will go head to head with Ayra Starr, Ambré, Coco Jones, Doechii, Flo, Fridayy and Wanmor for the Best New Artist award. This entry is also a first for Starr.

Tyla’s latest hit, ‘Water’, is making waves across the world and has been quickly climbing various charts. Upon the song’s release, it clocked three million views in just three days on Spotify and last month, the musical sensation was also voted as Most Stylish Performing Artist at the SA Style Awards. She’s also been a featured guest on many talk shows including the award-winning ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Meanwhile, this year global superstar Burna Boy also finds himself in a comfortable position on the nominees list with four nods. He is in the running in the categories, Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Album of The Year, Best Collaboration, and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award. All nominees were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters.

Monde Twala, senior vice president, general manager and lead of BET International, said that Tyla, Starr and Burna Boy have been exceptional this year. “Their presence on this global stage underlines the transformative impact of African talent on the world of soul music. We are proud to have their craft being recognized on this remarkable platform." On the international front, Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the 2023 awards nominations with nine nods each, marking a historic three-way tie.

The Soul Train Awards will premiere on Sunday, November 27 at 3am on BET Africa, (DStv channel 129) and will be repeated at 8pm. Check out the full list of nominees below. Album of the Year

“The Age of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe “Age/Sex/Location”, Ari Lennox “Clear 2: Soft Life” EP, Summer Walker

“Girls Night Out” (Extended), Babyface “I Told Them…”, Burna Boy “Jaguar II”, Victoria Monét

“SOS”, SZA “What I Didn’t Tell You” (Deluxe), Coco Jones Song of the Year

“Back to Your Place,” October London “Favourite Song,” Toosii “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones “Kill Bill,” SZA “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét “Snooze,” SZA Video of the Year

“Back to Your Place,” October London “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice “Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage “ICU,” Coco Jones “Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét “Special,” Lizzo

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist Ari Lennox Beyoncé

Coco Jones H.E.R. Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker SZA Victoria Monét

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist 6lack Babyface

Brent Faiyaz Burna Boy Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger October London Usher

Best Group Dvsn Flo

Jagged Edge Kool & The Gang Maverick City Music

Phony Ppl Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Tank and The Bangas

Wanmor Best Collaboration “America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice “Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage “Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage “Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA

“To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole Best New Artist Ambré

Ayra Starr Coco Jones Doechii

Flo Fridayy Tyla

Wanmor Certified Soul Award Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti Ciara Eric Bellinger

Monica PJ Morton Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain Usher The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Back to Your Place,” October London “Favorite Song,” Toosii “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones “Kill Bill,” SZA “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage “Snooze,” SZA Best Dance Performance

“Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker “Boyfriend,” Usher “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét “Snooze,” SZA

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar “All Things,” Kirk Franklin “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine