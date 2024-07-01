Tyla and Makhadzi among the winners at 2024 BET Awards

South African-born superstar Tyla has added more prestigious accolades to her name.
The “Truth or Dare” hitmaker, whose real name is Tyla Lauren Seethal, won the Best New Artist and Best International Act categories at the 2024 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in Los Angeles in the US on Sunday.
The 22-year-old missed out on the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist prize, which went to SZA, as well as the Viewers Choice Award, which was won by Beyoncé for her hit song, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
Tyla’s BET success comes after her Grammy win in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for her viral hit, “Water”.
Accepting the Best International Act Award, Tyla said: “Guys, I did not prepare anything but I just wanna say thank you so much to my Tygers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture, I’m gonna be performing soon so get ready.”
She then dedicated her Best New Artist to the African stars who had come before her.
Meanwhile, fellow South African musician Makhadzi won the BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act Award.
"I'm so happy. I started making and selling my music in the streets, and today, I'm here; my dream came true,” the Limpopo- born artist, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said in her acceptance speech.
As she turned 28 on the day of the ceremony, she added: “All I can say is, 'It's possible, black child, you can make it.' This is the best birthday ever!"
In addition to winning two awards, Tyla also stole the limelight when she performed her hit song “Jump” at the ceremony, which was held at the renowned Peacock Theatre, and was hosted by renowned actress Taraji P. Henson.
She was joined on stage by Jamaican DJ Skillibeng and American rapper Gunna, who both feature on the track.
They made the crowd “Jump” as the trio performed the song with a group of dancers from behind a cage.
The other big winners at the awards were Usher, SZA and Victoria Monét.
Here is the full list of 2024 BET Award Winners:
Album of the Year: Killer Mike, Michael
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Usher
Best Group: ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
Best Collaboration: Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist: Tyla
Video of the Year: Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Video Director of the Year: Cole Bennett
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Tems, “Me & U”
Viewer’s Choice Award: Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”
Best International Act: Tyla
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act: Makhadzi
BET Her: Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Best Movie: “Bob Marley: One Love”
Best Actor: Denzel Washington
Best Actress: Regina King
YoungStars Award: Blue Ivy Carter
Sportswoman of the Year Award: Angel Reese
Sportsman of the Year Award: Jalen Brunson