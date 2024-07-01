Tyla and Makhadzi among the winners at 2024 BET Awards

South African-born superstar Tyla has added more prestigious accolades to her name. The “Truth or Dare” hitmaker, whose real name is Tyla Lauren Seethal, won the Best New Artist and Best International Act categories at the 2024 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in Los Angeles in the US on Sunday.

The 22-year-old missed out on the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist prize, which went to SZA, as well as the Viewers Choice Award, which was won by Beyoncé for her hit song, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Tyla’s BET success comes after her Grammy win in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for her viral hit, “Water”. Accepting the Best International Act Award, Tyla said: “Guys, I did not prepare anything but I just wanna say thank you so much to my Tygers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture, I’m gonna be performing soon so get ready.”

She then dedicated her Best New Artist to the African stars who had come before her. Meanwhile, fellow South African musician Makhadzi won the BET Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act Award. "I'm so happy. I started making and selling my music in the streets, and today, I'm here; my dream came true,” the Limpopo- born artist, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said in her acceptance speech.

As she turned 28 on the day of the ceremony, she added: “All I can say is, 'It's possible, black child, you can make it.' This is the best birthday ever!" In addition to winning two awards, Tyla also stole the limelight when she performed her hit song “Jump” at the ceremony, which was held at the renowned Peacock Theatre, and was hosted by renowned actress Taraji P. Henson. Tyla performs during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 30, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci She was joined on stage by Jamaican DJ Skillibeng and American rapper Gunna, who both feature on the track.

They made the crowd “Jump” as the trio performed the song with a group of dancers from behind a cage. The other big winners at the awards were Usher, SZA and Victoria Monét. Here is the full list of 2024 BET Award Winners:

Album of the Year: Killer Mike, Michael Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Usher

Best Group: ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign Best Collaboration: Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Tyla Video of the Year: Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Video Director of the Year: Cole Bennett Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Tems, “Me & U” Viewer’s Choice Award: Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”

Best International Act: Tyla Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act: Makhadzi BET Her: Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Best Movie: “Bob Marley: One Love” Best Actor: Denzel Washington Best Actress: Regina King