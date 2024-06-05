Tyla, Kairo Forbes and Biko’s Manna among the nominees at 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Three South Africans have been nominated among various talents from around the world at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. The annual awards ceremony aims to celebrate the past year's biggest television, film, and music acts, as voted by Nickelodeon viewers.

Nickelodeon recently announced the nominees for its slime-filled awards and South African Grammy-Award winning singer, Tyla, received three nods. The “Water” hitmaker will be vying for the wins in the categories, Favourite Global Music Star, Favourite Breakout Artist and Favourite Viral Song. Tyla will be up against renowned award-winning artists like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Zara Larsson, Troye Sivan and newcomers Karol G and Coco Jones among talented others.

Meanwhile, late rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle’s daughter, Kairo Forbes, received a nomination under the Favourite African Kidfluencer category along with Joburg’s singing trio, Biko’s Manna. If Forbes wins at the official ceremony, which will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 17, at 3pm on NickToons, then she will follow in the footsteps of her late rapper dad who scooped an award at the 2019 edition. Forbes and the three siblings, Biko, Manna and Mfundo, from Biko’s Manna, will go head to head alongside Dream Catchers Academy, DJ Wysei and Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife Balogun.

First-time nominees include actress and singer, Halle Bailey, American-French actor, Timothée Chalamet, Canadian actor, Ryan Gosling and Australian actress and film producer, Margot Robbie among various others. This year, “Fortnight” singer Swift, leads the pack with six nods, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, with four nominations each. LeBron James and internationally renowned football players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are also on this year's nomination list.