Tyler ICU announces remix of viral hit ‘Mnike’ featuring Lojay and Shallipopi

In February, Tyler ICU was celebrated as one of Africa’s most outstanding content creators at the 2023 Top Creator Awards. His viral sensation, "Mnike," took the world by storm last year, winning the Song of the Year category. The track has gained over 620 million views on TikTok alone, a sign of its massive popularity.

International superstar Rihanna also gave the hit track her seal of approval. At the Fenty x Puma launch party in Los Angeles in December, she shared that "Mnike" was amongst her favourite songs of the year. Despite his song’s monumental success, Tyler ICU isn't resting on his laurel. He recently announced that a remix of the hit is on the way.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the cover art for the remix, revealing collaborations with Nigerian music artists Lojay and Shallipopi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by King of the fall (@tylericu) The news of the remix has garnered mixed reactions. While some fans are excited about the new version, others are weary of the frequent Nigerian features on amapiano remixes.

This included @babongile___ who wrote on X: “I need that Mnike original left alone as is it.” I need that Mnike original left alone as is it — Babongile (@babongile___) June 26, 2024 @Wahaenne added: “Is this what Tyler wants to be remembered for manje!? Some things need to be left alone, lest we ruin them for good.”