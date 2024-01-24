Ultra SA 2024 announces international and local acts for 10th music festival

Global superstars Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, W&W and Vintage Culture are set to headline the latest edition of ULTRA South Africa. The continent’s premier electronic dance music festival is set to take place in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March. And it boasts some of the biggest names.

Local sensations Major League DJZ and Shimza have also been announced as support acts. “With a month and a half to go before the main event, the festival continues to bring South African fans the best electronic music as the final line-up and stages are announced,” event organisers said. Meanwhile, South African musician Kyle Watson will also be performing on the Main Stage, with the UK’s DJ Melé set to feature on the Resistance stage.

DJ Shimza will be a support act at the Ultra SA music festival. Picture: Instagram. “In a bid to bring South African festival goers a diverse and high-quality experience, Ultra South Africa is also excited to announce the addition of Mzansi’s biggest names in dance music,” organisers added. They said that for Cape Town audiences, Dean Fuel, Mia and Timo ODV will be performing on the main stage while Dwson, Fka Mash, Jamiie, Leighton Moody B2B Cassiem Latief and Roz will perform on the Resistance stage. “In Johannesburg, Ultra South Africa is excited to confirm that CINIMIN, Dean Fuel, DJ Zinhle and DJ Kent will be performing on the main stage while Blanka Mazimela, Da Capo B2B Kitty Amor, Jamiie, Shamiso, and Suraj B2B Euggy will be adding their flair to the Resistance stage.”

Joburg festival-goers are in for yet another treat as they will once again have the chance to revel in two specially-curated stages. This includes The Smirnoff Storm Room and Club House, with the likes of DBN Gogo, Kabza De Small, 2wobunnies, Kelvin Momo, Kooldrink, Lelowhatsgood, Musa Keys, Oscar Mbo, Sio, Thakzin, and Tyler ICU all set to feature at the Gauteng leg of the festival. Tyler ICU will take to the ULTRA SA music festival stage. Picture: Instagram. “On the Club House Stage, Darque, Das Kapital, DJ Buhle, Jevan Binder, Kasango, Lazarusman, Naak, Roger Goode B2B Kyle Cassim, Timo ODV, Trancemicsoul, Tristan Urwin and Vimo will be live on the decks,” organisers added.

Ultra South Africa 2024 will take place on Friday, March 1, in Cape Town at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, and on Saturday, March 2, in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec. “Following the record-breaking attendance in 2023, ULTRA South Africa 2024 promises to uphold the renowned Ultra Worldwide standard, delivering top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology, and grand-scale productions.” This will be the 10th year that the world-renowned Ultra music festival will be taking place in South Africa. Having debuted in 2014, it is one of the longest standing world editions of the festival, following the event’s global expansion which is now present in 20 countries.

Meanwhile, Ultra Worldwide continues to cement its status as one of the most international music festival brands. “Boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, including the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami, the global festival brand is heralded for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions,” event organisers said. Tickets for the Johannesburg and Cape Town editions of ULTRA SA are on sale now at https://ultrasouthafrica.com/Tickets.