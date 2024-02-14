Una Rams gives fans a Valentine's Day treat with new EP

Genre-fluid producer and singer-songwriter Una Rams offers fans and music lovers a special treat this Valentine’s Day with the release of his new EP. Titled “so in love”, the EP is very personal for the singer as he wrote it for a woman he wants to pursue romantically.

It’s a compilation project that weaves love songs from the Una Rams multiverse (Unaverse). It has both new and old songs that celebrate love, passion and companionship. Setting the stage for his Valentine’s Day EP is the single, “ilikeyou”, an Afro House anthem that captures the essence of love's simplicity and genuine connection.

Sharing the inspiration for the new song, Rams said: “I met a girl. She’s funny, beautiful and really really kind. I met her at a show of all places, and I wasn’t even booked there, which is funny right. “But it’s one of those things that feels like the universe completely orchestrated and brought our worlds together. “When I saw her, I just though she was the most beautiful person ever. And I had to find a way to go up to her and say hi. Luckily, I knew one of the people she was rolling with, and I summed up the courage to go say hi.

Una Rams. Picture: Instagram He said, for the first time in a long time he ran out of words. “That’s funny because I write songs for a living. So with Valentine’s coming up and I guess where words fail me, a song will succeed. So I’ve written this song to let her know how I feel, and I hope she likes it.” With its magnetic melody and intimate lyrics, the song paints a vivid picture of shared moments, from a day by the beach to the appreciation of life's simple pleasures.

“I hope this collection of songs help you to express your feelings to a loved one this Valentine’s Day, as it has for me,” he said. With a number of exceptional accomplishments under his belt, Rams continues to make a mark in the music industry. As an artist that is not afraid to push boundaries and connect with a diverse audience range through his skilful writing and masterful production, Rams’s EP is yet another reminder of his world class talent.