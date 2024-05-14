Uncle Waffles’ freestyle to Lil Kim’s ‘Lighters Up’ during recent interview goes viral

Forget about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef for a second, Uncle Waffles is here to flip the script and serve up some rhymes. The DJ recently dropped bars on the US radio show “Sway in the Morning”, hosted by the legendary Jonathan “Sway” Calloway.

In a clip teasing the full interview, she unleashed a fire freestyle over Lil Kim’s classic track ‘Lighters Up’. With bars smoother than syrup, the DJ rapped: “Big Waffles, cream of the crop. I’m still hot, just in case you forgot. I’m on go, you know I can’t stop. I’m highly favoured to shine at the top.” And just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter, she ended her flow with her contagious laugh. Taking to Instagram, Sway wrote: “@UNCLEWAFFLES_ is taking the world by storm‼️ She is in DJ’in every country around the world puttin on for Africa. But she got bars too 🔥🔥🔥.”

Mzansi is causing quite the whirlwind of excitement on the global stage. While we might be scratching our heads over elections and who will take the votes, one thing is for certain: our talent is out there, leaving a mark brighter than the North Star. @sipuku_sa_sotra commented on X: “😯😯😳😳 our very own Uncle waffles.” 😯😯😳😳 our very own Uncle waffles pic.twitter.com/moMh9XquUK — National_Problem🎱 (@sipuku_sa_sotra) May 12, 2024 @Merc_Flower wrote: “She’s raising the flag high 💯🙏.”