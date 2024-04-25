UPDATE: It’s water under the bridge as TikToker apologises to the cashier she insulted

People screw up all the time, the only difference is how you salvage the situation. TikTok influencer and musician Jelly Babie recently came under fire after she posted a video of her insulting a cashier. In the video that went viral, the influencer used many swear words in her home language, which meant "you are nothing/ a nobody".

That said, Jelly Babie she didn't say what led to the dispute but explained that the cashier was in her business. That incident resulted in her losing at least 90% of her followers on TikTok and a partnership she had with a hair brand. The Pretoria-born “Barcadi” singer has since apologised to the lady she insulted and asked people to forgive her for her mistake instead of cancelling her as she is still young and has lots to learn.

In a sound clip that was heard on YFM, Babie admitted that she was wrong to speak to an adult like that, or anyone for that matter. While others accepted her apology and said they were proud of her for owning up to her mistakes, some joked that they wouldn’t forgive her until she completed her matric. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jelly babie official (@jellybabie__official) “Lol, imagine it was your mother humiliated like that, and tomorrow you wake up to a PR stunt photo of her and the perpetrator screaming peace, I can never let it slide, I got second-hand shame and embarrassment. Humble yourself,” commented @itsboysubluttkiid_rsa.

What happened to Babie should be a lesson to many, especially upcoming artists; that is why media training is important. Once you get into the spotlight, you need to know that people will be watching you everywhere you go, and one wrong move can cost you. Things like fights can be avoided by just walking away. Remember when Cassper got a slap from AKA? Instead of fighting back, he walked away because he knew he had more to lose.